German forest decline hits record levels

Forests in Germany "are sick" and deteriorated at record levels in 2020, the agriculture minister said, commenting on an annual forest report released on Wednesday.

Forests in Germany cover around a third of the country's entire area, at 11.4 million hectares (44,000 square miles).

Key report findings:

More trees died in Germany in 2020 than in any other previous year.

Just 21% of trees under observation had an intact canopy — an indication of how healthy a tree is.

A record 1.7% of the trees under observation died between 2019 and 2020 — almost 10 times the average.

Spruce trees were especially hard hit: 4.3% of these trees under observation died.

Deciduous trees were hit by canopy thinning, meaning trees were missing much of their normal leaf mass.

Multiple factors are causing tree deaths

The report, which examines the condition of 10,000 trees each year since 1984, found that there were multiple factors causing Germany's forest decline.

A bark beetle infestation was the main cause for spruce tree deaths in the country. This was made worse due to a dry summer that enabled the beetles to get deep into barks.

The report also blamed storms, drought and forest fires in the past three years for massively damaging German forests.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Welcome to the Spessart The Spessart is range of low wooded mountains located in the German states of Bavaria and Hesse. Sprawling across an area of almost 2,500 square km (940 square miles), it is home to many species of Specht, or woodpecker, from which it is thought to derive its name. Badgers, wild boar, deer, racoons and martens are among the other wildlife that live between and beneath the trees.

Deep in the Bavarian forest An awful lot of trees… (light between trees) Looking after a forest the size of the Spessart is no walk in the park. Besides managing and maintaining existing trees, foresters are forever thinking ahead to the next generation of woodland. What they plant today will be what people walk through in decades and possibly centuries to come. If, that is, the wind and weather doesn't bring their well-laid plans crashing down.

Deep in the Bavarian forest After the storm In January this year, a violent storm tore through the forest, uprooting as many as 20,000 big trees. They have gradually been moved from the site, and work is now underway to see if enough saplings have survived beneath the debris to serve as the basis for a whole new area of woodland. If there aren't enough, the foresters will have to plant anew.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Sorting the trees from the wood A group of volunteers with the conservation group Bergwaldprojekt or forest mountain project have come to the Spessart for a week to help assess the situation. They clear old branches and twigs, and use them to help prop up smaller trees that became buried or bent out of shape by the storm. In many places, there seem to be enough small trees to avoid replanting.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Gender in the forest Although the number of women who work in Germany's woodlands is gradually rising, it is still a male-dominated environment. The situation is more acute in the former West German states, such as Bavaria, than in the East, where there is a longer history of women in the field. Nonetheless, just over half of those who volunteer to take part in Bergwald's 100 nationwide annual projects, are women.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Forest freshness After a long day out in the forest, volunteers are keen to freshen up. There's no long luxuriating in a bath, but something altogether more exhilarating. A can of cold water in the open-air. No fuss, no waste, but perfectly clean participants.

Deep in the Bavarian forest A bee's life The Spessart has more than its fair share of blackberry bushes. For foresters, it can be a tough job to keep them from smothering young trees in the early stages of ensuring the next generation of forest gets to see the light of day. Because no pesticides are used in the woods, the only way to control their barbed branches, is to cut them back.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Of oak and beech There are countless species of tree growing on the folds of the Spessart, but two are particularly illustrative. The beech and the oak. To make sure young oaks get the best possible start in life, any other saplings, such as conifers or birches, or grasses growing too close to them, are pulled up or scythed down.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Hunter's delight Many of those who work as foresters in the Spessart, also hunt. It is regarded as a means of controlling deer and wild boar numbers, which in turn is a way of protecting young trees from their hungry jaws and thereby giving the next generation of woodland a chance to establish itself.

Deep in the Bavarian forest Nature's playground With its abundance of trees to climb, hide behind, walk between and sit on, the Spessart also serves up all manner of details for the imagination. From moss covered elevations that have a vague look of giant hedgehogs, to giant fungi growths, to roots that could pass for some kind of deep green reptile asleep among the leaves. Or maybe it is… Author: Tamsin Walker



What is being done to stop forests getting sick?

"We have launched the largest ecological forest reconstruction program ever," Julia Klöckner, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

As part of this, the government is hoping to encourage bio-diverse woodlands, with various types of tree.

The government has also already pledged about €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in funding to support municipal and private forest owners.

BUND nature group does not think the government is moving fast enough.

"The German government must finally take effective climate protection measures and at the same time massively reduce polluting emissions from transport, industry and agriculture," the group said.

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)