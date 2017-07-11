German Foreign Ministry urges all citizens to leave Ukraine

Germany's foreign ministry on Saturday stepped up its travel and security warning for Ukraine, urging all of its citizens to leave the country, saying a military confrontation is possible at any time.

The ministry had already asked German citizens to leave Ukraine, but the latest warning is more urgent.

"German nationals are urgently requested to leave the country now," the leave the country now," the ministry's website now says.

"Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in light of massive presence and movements of Russian military formations near Ukraine's borders continued to increase. A military confrontation is possible at any time."

Austria is also calling on its citizens to leave the country "immediately."

Earlier in the week, the ministry said most staff members have left the German embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Family members and seconded employees not urgently needed for business operations had mostly left the country, the ministry said.

The development comes after intensified fighting in the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists in 2014 declared "people's republics."

It follows unusually pessimistic US warnings that Moscow could order an invasion of Ukraine any day.

The past weeks have seen a flurry of diplomatic efforts as world leaders sought to avert a war in Europe amid soaring East-West tensions.

Some 150,000 troops Russian troops have amassed around Ukraine's borders — in the Russian border region, Belarus and the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea annexed by Russia. Russia said the troops were there for maneuvers and that it had no intention of invading.

More to follow...

rc/wd (Reuters)