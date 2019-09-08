German foreign minister meeting with Joshua Wong 'disrespectful': China

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday criticized Germany over a meeting between the country's foreign minister and a Hong Kong activist.

Heiko Maas met pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong at a media-sponsored human rights event at the German parliament the previous evening.

'Interference'

"It is extremely wrong for German media and politicians to attempt to tap into the anti-China separatist wave," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a news briefing.

"It is disrespectful of China's sovereignty and an interference in China's internal affairs."

'Stand Together'

Wong urged an audience in the German capital on Monday to stand together with protesters in Hong Kong against the "Chinese autocratic regime."

One of the most prominent faces of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement likened ongoing protests to the role of Berlin during the Cold War.

"If we are in a new Cold War, Hong Kong is the new Berlin," Wong told the audience, including German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The Chinese government condemned a meeting between Wong and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as an "act of disrespect."

German weapons

The 22-year-old was arrested for 24 hours at Hong Kong airport on Sunday for allegedly breaching the terms of his bail and then he was freed to fly to Germany. He will travel onto the United States after the German leg of his tour.

In a Facebook post directly before he boarded the plane to Germany, Wong stated that during the trip he would advocate for a German version of the Hong Kong human rights democracy act and also campaign for an end to "the sale and export of weapons to the Hong Kong police."

Wong has been an important figure in the anti-government protests which began on June 9. The protests were originally triggered by a draft law which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has since announced that the bill will be withdrawn.

Wong was detained in August along with fellow activist Agnes Chow. They were accused of encouraging and participating in illegal meetings in June, but were released on bail shortly after.

Wong 'disappointed' in Merkel

On Sunday, Wong told the German tabloid Bild that he was disappointed with how German Chancellor Angela Merkel acted on her recent visit to China. Merkel could have more "clearly called for free elections in Hong Kong" during her trip, said Wong.

'Human chains'

This week hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, came out in solidarity with Wong and other anti-government protesters. The students formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong.

"The school-based human chain is the strongest showcase of how this protest is deep-rooted in society, so deep-rooted that it enters through the school students," according to Alan Leong, former student at Wah Yan College in Kowloon in Hong Kong.

Police say that they have arrested 157 people over the last three days, bringing the total number of arrests to 1,300 since the protests began three months ago.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



kw,cw,ed/rt, stb (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

