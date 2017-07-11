German Foreign Minister Maas slams 'massive' attacks on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Israel has the right to defend itself against "massive and unacceptable attacks," as he arrived in Israel on Thursday.

Maas stressed that Germany's solidarity "is not limited to words."

During a one-day trip, Maas is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top ministers for talks on the Israel-Palestinian crisis.

Maas will be discussing what the international community can do to promote a cease-fire,10 days after Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began a new round of a decades-long conflict.

Germany in solidarity with Israel, says Maas

"As long as there are states and groups that threaten Israel with destruction, it must be able to protect its inhabitants. Germany will continue to make contributions to ensure that this remains the case." Maas said as he met Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"We support the international efforts for a ceasefire and are convinced that the violence must end as soon as possible in the interest of the people. I would also like to call for this here today," he added.

"We also want to look beyond the current situation. We are convinced that a life in security and peace will only be possible in the long run if Israelis and Palestinians on both sides can live in self-determination."

In response, Ashkenazi said: "The fact that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is now visiting Israel while sirens are sounding is the clearest sign of solidarity and Israeli-German friendship possible."

He said he was "grateful for Germany's support since the beginning of the war" and for condemning Hamas.

Maas' trip to Israel

He is holding meetings with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin, in addition to Netanyahu and Ashkenazi.

Maas will join Ashkenazi on a visit to Petah Tikva to the east of Tel Aviv to view a building struck by a missile.

He will also meet separately with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

DW reporter Dana Regev in Israel posted photographs of the house that Maas will visit later on Thursday.

Germany's position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict

Germany advocates for what it calls a negotiated two‑state solution. Maas repeated this on Wednesday ahead of his trip.

Maas also re-emphasized that Germany supports Israel's right to self-defense as he condemned "rocket terror" attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas.

Is a cease-fire likely?

A senior Hamas official said early on Thursday that talks with mediators over a cease-fire were underway, predicting that a truce could be reached within days.

An Egyptian security source cited by Reuters news agency said the sides had agreed in principle to a cease-fire after help from mediators. However, that details were still under negotiation.

There has been growing international calls for a cease-fire too.

France had drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. But the United States has opposed this, insisting that it could interfere with other mediation efforts by Washington.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

kmm/aw (dpa, AFP)