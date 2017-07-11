German Foreign Minister Maas in coronavirus quarantine as a precaution

Germany's Foreign Ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday that Heiko Maas was self-isolating as a precaution after a security staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Foreign Minister Maas put himself into quarantine after a member of his personal protection team was infected with COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Maas' first COVID-19 test since learning of this came back negative, the ministry said.

The 54-year-old Social Democrat politician was forced to call off his upcoming trip to Jordan as a result.

Maas had been in Brussels on Monday for talks with his EU counterparts, as well as a meeting with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

A spokeswoman at the foreign ministry said that other affected individuals had also been contacted, and the ministry had sought advice on further steps it might take from health authorities. The ministry was also trying to ascertain if there were other potential contacts it needed to reach.

Similar to Charles Michel's precautionary quarantine

On Tuesday, a senior EU official entered quarantine in similar circumstances. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, called off a meeting of EU leaders after it emerged a member of his security team had been infected.

The talks of the 27 heads of state and government had been set to take place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday but have been pushed back by one week.

In March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into self-isolation after attending a medical check-up with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19. Despite repeated negative tests she worked from home for around two weeks. It's not yet clear if the same will apply for Maas.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Robert Pattinson The 34-year-old, best known for starring as sparkly vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, tested positive for COVID-19, pausing the production of his film The Batman just three days after it resumed. Pattinson, who also played Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, took on his latest role after Ben Affleck stepped down last year.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The wrestler-turned-movie star has become one of the latest A-List celebrities to contract COVID-19. In a video on Instagram, Johnson revealed that he, his wife and two young daughters have tested positive — adding that he'd had "a rough go" with symptoms. He also urged for people to stop "politicizing" the pandemic and to "wear your mask."

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Neymar The Brazilian football icon is one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to contract the virus, news agency AFP reported September 2. The outbreak at the club is believed to be linked to a holiday trip the team took to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Neymar later posted a picture on Instagram with his son, who also reportedly tested positive, reading: "Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!"

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Silvio Berlusconi The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Usain Bolt Running legend Usain Bolt tested positive just days after holding a party to celebrate his 34th birthday in late August. The record-holder for the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints said he'd gone into quarantine but that he wasn't exhibiting symptoms. Videos of Bolt's outdoor birthday party showed guests not wearing masks during the celebration.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Antonio Banderas The Spanish actor had an unwelcome surprise for his 60th birthday in mid-August after testing positive for the coronavirus. Banderas said he spent his birthday in isolation and that he was "more tired than usual" but "hoping to recover as soon as possible."

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Amitabh Bachchan and his family The Bollywood movie legend revealed in July that he'd tested positive for the virus and spent three weeks in the hospital before being discharged in early August. His son Abhishek, actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya also contracted the virus. Bachchan's son remains in hospital.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Tom Hanks Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, the actor and singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to announce they'd contracted the virus. The couple tested positive for the virus in mid-March while in Australia. After recovering and returning to the United States, Hanks has advocated for people to do their part to slow the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Boris Johnson In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Michel Barnier Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Alexander Lukashenko Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Jeanine Anez Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Juan Orlando Hernandez The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

Coronavirus: Celebrities and politicians who've tested positive Alejandro Giammattei The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



jf/msh (AFP, Reuters)