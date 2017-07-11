German Foreign Minister Maas in coronavirus quarantine as a precaution

Germany's Foreign Ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday that Heiko Maas was self-isolating as a precaution after a security staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maas' first COVID-19 test since learning of this came back negative, the ministry said.

A spokeswoman at the ministry said that other affected individuals had also been contacted, and the ministry had sought advice on further steps it might take from health authorities. The ministry was also trying to ascertain if there were other potential contacts it needed to reach.

More to follow...

msh/wmr (AFP, dpa)