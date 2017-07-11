German Foreign Minister Maas calls for end to ethnic tension in Bosnia

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that it is time to end persistent ethnic tension in Bosnia-Herzegovina in a video speech given Saturday during a virtual event marking the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Agreement that ended the Bosnian War.

The agreement was reached at a US air force base in Dayton, Ohio and subsequently signed in Paris on December 14, 1995.

"Twenty-five years after Dayton it is high time for real reconciliation and cooperation," Maas said, adding that although the agreement did not solve the conflict in the Balkans, it "created a foundation for building bridges."

"It ended a terrible war and made peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina possible," said Maas during a video greeting at a virtual event hosted by the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, an international body responsible for implementing Dayton Agreement.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films Grbavica: The Land of My Dreams In 2006, director Jasmila Zbanic received the Golden Bear for Grbavica (Esma's Story) — a film that focused on systematic rape that was used as a weapon of war in the Balkans. It tells the story of Esma, who was raped and became pregnant during the war. She keeps it a secret for a long time, until her teenage daughter demands the truth one day.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films No Man’s Land This tragi-comic view of the war tells the story of three soldiers — two Bosniaks and a Serb — who are caught between the fronts in "no man's land" and are forced to wait for help in a trench. Underscoring the absurdity of the civil war, director Danis Tanovic won the Golden Globe for "No Man's Land" in 2002 and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films In the Land of Blood and Honey The film marked actress Angelina Jolie's debut as director and screenwriter. In this love story, Bosnian Muslim artist Ajla and Serbian police officer Danjiel are lovers torn apart along ethnic lines when the war breaks out. They eventually meet again — at a camp where Bosnian Muslim women are raped.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films The Siege At just 23 years of age, Frenchman Rémy Ourdan experienced first-hand the horrors of war — as a war reporter in besieged Sarajevo. But his affinity for the city continued after the war ended. His 2016 documentary film is based exclusively on material he collected during the four years of war.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films Sarajevo Film Festival The Sarajevo Film Festival was conceived from the ruins of war 25 years ago when the Dayton Peace Agreement was signed. Created as a symbol of resistance against war and for peace, it is today the most important and largest film festival in southeastern Europe.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films Origin A poetic book about the loss of home and starting life anew elsewhere. Sasa Stanisic writes about Oskorusa, a mountain village where his grandfather grew up. There he meets old relatives, who confront him with questions about "here" and "there" — and about his own roots.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films As If I'm Not There As in Jasmila Zbanic's film "Grbavica," the main theme of Slavenka Drakulic's novel is the use of systematic rape as a weapon of war. Dedicated to the survivors who had to endure unspeakable suffering, it is focuses on what many of them were forced to keep secret for a long time.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The War in Books and Films Logavina Street: Life and Death in a Sarajevo Neighborhood Journalist Barbara Demick spent two years in Sarajevo when the city was under siege. Her book is a personal account of what happened during those years. She portrays life in a single street, the Logavina, one of the oldest streets in the city. Muslims, Serbs, Croats, and Jews live peacefully there together until the war comes and destroys hope. (Adapted by Brenda Haas.) Author: Rayna Breuer



Bosnia's EU aspirations

More than 100,000 people died —the majority being Bosnian Muslims— and millions were left homeless during the Bosnian war, one of the bloodiest conflicts that accompanied Yugoslavia's disintegration in the early 1990s.

The conflict was fueled by ethnic tension between Orthodox Serbs, Muslim Bosniaks, and Catholic Croats following Bosnia-Herzegovina declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1992. Although the fighting is over,these tensions persist.

Maas said that although the country has "achieved a lot" since the conflict ended, including aspiring to join the EU, he called on leading politicians to "act together to initiate reforms and reduce corruption."

"Nationalist agitation, denial of war crimes or glorification of those who committed them have no place in a country that wants to join the EU," said Maas.

However, the EU has drawn criticism for not being more active in promoting European integration in the Balkans.

"It should be up to the EU to handle the problems of the region and actively promote the countries' further European integration. But back in the 1990s, when Bosnia and Herzegovina, and later Kosovo, were involved in terrible wars, it was US initiatives that put matters on the right track," former high representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schwarz-Schilling told DW in 2019.

"To date, all the EU's undertakings have been lackadaisical and ineffective; we can only be grateful for the US initiatives, even if they've displeased some in Europe," he said.