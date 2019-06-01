German foreign minister headed to Iran to save nuclear deal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif, a ministry spokesperson announced Thursday.

It will be the first trip by a German minister to Iran in two-and-a-half years.

What's on the agenda?

Maas will visit Iran on Monday as part of a three-country Middle East tour.

The first stop will be Jordan on Friday, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

The minister will push for "calm and deescalation" in the "crises of the region."

He will explore options to preserve the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

More to come ...

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

