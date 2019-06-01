German foreign minister headed to Iran to save nuclear deal

Heiko Maas has announced he will travel to Tehran next week in an effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. Maas, the first German diplomat to visit Iran in over two years, will meet counterpart Mohammad Zarif on Monday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif, a ministry spokesperson announced Thursday.
It will be the first trip by a German minister to Iran in two-and-a-half years.
What's on the agenda?
Maas will visit Iran on Monday as part of a three-country Middle East tour.
