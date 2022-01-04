German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Taliban rule

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Annalena Baerbock has begun her first tour of Pakistan as foreign minister. The humanitarian crisis Afghanistan has been among the key points of discussion.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has tested positive for coronavirus and is cutting short a trip to Pakistan. The minister had just arrived in Pakistan as the first stop on a tour of several countries.
Radical and direct: Afghan artist Sara Nabil employs her art to denounce women's oppression in her home country. Kunsthalle Mannheim is now showing her works.
"Putin must not be allowed to get away with his cynical, inhuman war," the German chancellor in remarks to a major Catholic conference. Scholz warned Moscow is attempting to instrumentalize the impending food crisis.
