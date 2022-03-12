  1. Skip to content
German football fans in Qatar

December 3, 2022

Andreas, Christian, Siggi and Freddy: Four German football fans in Qatar – and their impressions of a World Cup criticized from the start.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KR37

The four guys from Bavaria are very much aware that hosting the World Cup hasn’t been smooth sailing for Qatar. The decision to award host status to the emirate 12 years ago has been mired in controversy; many migrant workers have lost their lives on construction sites. Although the German fans’ families didn’t want to travel to Qatar, they understand how important it is for these soccer-mad men to make the trip. Now the tournament is underway, but is the atmosphere what they’d hoped for? A report by Thomas Aders.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

