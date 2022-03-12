German football fans in Qatar

The four guys from Bavaria are very much aware that hosting the World Cup hasn’t been smooth sailing for Qatar. The decision to award host status to the emirate 12 years ago has been mired in controversy; many migrant workers have lost their lives on construction sites. Although the German fans’ families didn’t want to travel to Qatar, they understand how important it is for these soccer-mad men to make the trip. Now the tournament is underway, but is the atmosphere what they’d hoped for? A report by Thomas Aders.