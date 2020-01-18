 German football club St. Pauli question their presence on UK police terror list | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German football club St. Pauli question their presence on UK police terror list

German second division club St. Pauli have asked police why they have appear alongside jihadi and far right groups on a UK counterterrorism guide. The club are renowned for their activism and their fans are baffled.

Deutschland Symbolbild St. Pauli Fahne Fans (Imago-Images/O. Hardt)

The skull and crossbones emblem belonging to St. Pauli is a much more common sight around the world than you'd expect of a club that has spent most of its recent history in Germany's lower leagues.

The reason for that lies largely in the club's social and political activism. The Hamburg-based outfit are renowned for having a left-leaning, anti-fascist following and have expressed support for the plight of Kurds in the Middle East, held banners welcoming refugees, and been involved with confrontations with neo-Nazis and hooligans at away games on a number of occasions. Such stances have won them a cult following and a number of engaged international fan groups who often run projects to support refugees and others struggling in their local areas.

Watch video 02:09

St. Pauli's Refugee team

Several of those groups are in the UK, where football's fan culture has broadly moved away from social activism towards more commercial goals. As a result, a huge number of St. Pauli fans around the world were surprised to see their club's symbol deemed such a threat to the security of Britons that teachers, doctors and nurses needed to be made aware of it as part of a UK Counter Terrorism Police document distributed widely last week. 

Surprise names on document

"Our initial reaction was one of shock, then we understood more about the document and it became a feeling of hilarity," the Manchester St. Pauli fan group told DW. "The fact a second division team in Germany can have such an impact that British Security Forces recognise it is something we should be proud of."

The 24-page document, which was presented in public sector briefings last summer, was uncovered by British newspaper The Guardian. It also listed Greenpeace, Stop the Badger Cull and Extinction Rebellion along with images of a swastika and emblems representing jihadi groups and the National Front.

A club spokesperson told DW that St. Pauli's presence on such a list was wholly unexpected and said they have contacted UK police to try and find out why they were deemed a threat. DW have also contacted the police with questions but so far there has been no response.

However, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing, has released a statement saying the presence of "legitimate protest groups" on the list was to "help police and close partners identify and understand signs and symbols they may encounter in their day-to-day working lives, so they know the difference between the symbols for the many groups they might come across."

Players and fans react

While the German club were not mentioned by name, Haydon said: "We don’t consider those groups to be extremist, we do not consider them to be a threat to national security."

Though St. Pauli will not release a statement until they have heard from the police, they retweeted a message of support from on-loan Welsh defender James Lawrence which expressed his pride in supporting the club's values. 

Those sentiments were also shared by Manchester St. Pauli. "UK fans continue to be drawn to St. Pauli because of the values the club hold dear, that our fans have shaped the attitudes of the club," their statement to DW read. "There is nowhere in Britain where you can be that open about your views, and know the person next to you shares them, and the club will defend your right to say them."

DW recommends

Salute or silence? German-Turkish footballers face political quandary

The Turkish national team's use of a military salute by has been heavily criticized in wake of Ankara's military offensive against Kurds. In Germany, several players of Turkish origin have been caught up in the furore. (15.10.2019)  

Germany: St. Pauli dismiss Turkish defender Cenk Sahin after pro-military post

The fullback was in hot water for an online post voicing support for the "heroic army" operation in war-torn Syria. St. Pauli's fans had already expressed dissatisfaction with Sahin's past support for Erdogan's regime. (14.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

St. Pauli's Refugee team  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild St. Pauli Fahne Fans

German soccer club FC St. Pauli symbol listed on UK counterterrorism guide 18.01.2020

The club image has appeared along with a swastika and those representing jihadi groups. The UK government is trying to make public sector workers aware of symbols that represent a possible terror threat.

Türkei Istanbul Demonstration für Özil Äußerung zu Uiguren

Mesut Özil, Arsenal, China and the price of politics in football 18.12.2019

Mesut Özil’s comments on the plight of the Uighur people caused a stir in China and beyond. His club, Arsenal, refused to back their player, insisting they remain apolitical. But can that truly be the case?

Screenshot - fcstpauli.com zu Anti-Fa Duschgel

'Anti-Fa' merch lands St. Pauli in hot water with shower gel maker 23.11.2018

St. Pauli has courted controversy with the launch a new line of merchandise: "Anti-Fa" body wash. The product name is mainly a reference to the German club's anti-fascist activism, but cosmetics company Fa isn't amused.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  