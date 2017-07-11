German football club coach Markus Anfang resigns after fake vaccine allegations

Germany's second division football club, Werder Bremen, has announced that head coach Markus Anfang has stepped down with immediate effect.

It comes as the office of the public prosecutor began an investigation into the alleged use of a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

In a statement released on the football team's website, Anfang said: "Because of the extreme stress caused to the club, the team, my family and myself, I have decided to immediately step own from my role as head coach of Werder Bremen."

Assistant coach Florian Junge announced he too would be leaving the club.

kb/sri (dpa,SID)