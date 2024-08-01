  1. Skip to content
German FM urges 'less intensive operation' in Gaza

Clifford Coonan
January 8, 2024

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Israel to ease its military campaign in the Gaza Strip and do more to protect civilians. Baerbock is conducting her fourth visit to the region since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

