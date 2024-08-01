German FM urges 'less intensive operation' in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGerman FM urges 'less intensive operation' in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesClifford Coonan01/08/2024January 8, 2024German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Israel to ease its military campaign in the Gaza Strip and do more to protect civilians. Baerbock is conducting her fourth visit to the region since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.https://p.dw.com/p/4ay2kAdvertisement