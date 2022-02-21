German FM: 'The full package of sanctions will be unleashed on Russia'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
On her first official Middle East trip, the German foreign minister has visited a refugee camp in Jordan. She said that, though Germany is the second-biggest donor to the country, it might give more in certain areas.
Germany is hoping to revitalize the Middle East peace process that has laid mostly dormant since 2014. Foreign Minister Baerbock is set to visit Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Egypt.
Germany's new top diplomat emphasizes a "values-guided" foreign policy. But what inspired those values, and can the Green party politician back them up in one of the most high-profile offices?
Germany has urged Russia not to recognize the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Meanwhile, Russia claimed it killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs." DW has the latest.
