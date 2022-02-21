 German FM: ′The full package of sanctions will be unleashed on Russia′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

German FM: 'The full package of sanctions will be unleashed on Russia'

Watch video 05:02

More in the Media Center

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis are being hampered by fighting in the country's east.

Increased shelling in eastern Ukraine 21.02.2022

German FM lays wreath for murdered Jews

German FM lays wreath for murdered Jews 10.02.2022

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock?

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? 08.12.2021

18.01.2022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock enter a hall for a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, on January 18, 2022. (Photo by MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German FM accuses Russia of destabilizing Europe 18.01.2022

More from DW News

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** BELARUS 22.02.2022 *** A satellite image shows an overview of a new deployment at V D Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus, February 22, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Top stories in 90 seconds 24.02.2022

Auf diesem vom Pressebüro des ukrainischen Präsidenten zur Verfügung gestellten Foto spricht der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj während einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit dem estnischen Präsidenten Karis nach ihren Gesprächen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine pushes for more sanctions on Russia 23.02.2022

Domestic workers in India aren't eligible for benefits, and lockdowns hit them especially hard.

Indians push for safety net for domestic workers 23.02.2022

Discussion was pushed back because of protests and opposition from members of the ruling coalition.

Nepal lawmakers mull US aid amid violent protests 23.02.2022

Read also

(L-R) Annalena Baerbock (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen), Bundesaussenministerin, und Ayman Safadi, Aussenminister von Jordanien, aufgenommen im Rahmen eines gemeinsamen Treffens in Amman, 11.02.2022. Baerbock besucht im Rahmen der Reise Israel, die Palaestinensischen Gebiete, Jordanien und Aegypten.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock urges more refugee aid for Jordan 11.02.2022

On her first official Middle East trip, the German foreign minister has visited a refugee camp in Jordan. She said that, though Germany is the second-biggest donor to the country, it might give more in certain areas.

Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Außenministerin, steigt in das Regierungsflugzeug. Sie reist zu Antrittsbesuchen nach Israel, in die Palästinensischen Autonomiegebiete, sowie nach Jordanien und Ägypten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock heads to Middle East 09.02.2022

Germany is hoping to revitalize the Middle East peace process that has laid mostly dormant since 2014. Foreign Minister Baerbock is set to visit Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan and Egypt.

09.12.2021 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister after a meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, on December 9, 2021. (Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GONZALO FUENTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Germany's Annalena Baerbock? 24.01.2022

Germany's new top diplomat emphasizes a "values-guided" foreign policy. But what inspired those values, and can the Green party politician back them up in one of the most high-profile offices?

Ein ukrainischer Soldat geht an einem Gebäude vorbei, das von einer großkalibrigen Mörsergranate in der Region Luhansk getroffen wurde. Der ukrainische Präsident Selensky fordert den russischen Präsidenten Putin zu einem gemeinsamen Treffen um eine Lösung der Krisensituation zu finden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine latest: Scholz warns Putin against recognizing rebels 21.02.2022

Germany has urged Russia not to recognize the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Meanwhile, Russia claimed it killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs." DW has the latest.