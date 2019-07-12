 German FM Maas calls for EU migrant redistribution ′coalition′ | News | DW | 13.07.2019

News

German FM Maas calls for EU migrant redistribution 'coalition'

Germany's foreign minister says willing EU countries should redistribute migrants saved in the Mediterranean Sea. Some EU countries have vehemently opposed any form of redistribution in recent years.

Migrants on an inflatable boat who have been rescued at sea (picture-alliance/dpa/Sea-Eye/F. Heinz)

Germany should promote a "coalition of the willing" among European Union countries that are prepared to accept refugees saved in the Mediterranean Sea, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday.

"We must now move forward with those member states that are ready to receive refugees — all others remain invited to participate," he told the RND media group.

Germany would be willing to make a substantial contribution to the alliance and accept a set share of refugees as part of a "binding" redistribution system, he added.

Read more: Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships

Heiko Maas (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Ducret)

Maas said Germany would make a substantial contribution

Maas, a Social Democrat, said that disputes between EU countries about redistributing refugees "must no longer" impede an agreement on saving migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean.

"This blockade must finally come to an end," he said.

EU ministers are scheduled to discuss efforts to save migrants at a meeting next week. Maas said he expected "a decisive step" forward in the discussion.

Watch video 02:17

Private rescue organisations challenge hardline approach

Unpopular measures

Rescue missions in the Mediterranean have sparked tensions between Italy and other EU countries in recent months.

Hard-line Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hasrepeatedly refused to allow charity ships that have rescued migrants from docking at Italian ports.

Read more: Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels

Other EU countries, such as Poland and Hungary, have in recent years refused German-led efforts to introduce an EU-wide system for redistributing refugees who have entered the EU's borders.

More than 420 migrants have died trying to enter Europe from North Africa since the beginning of 2019, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

amp/tj (dpa, epd)

Related content

Mittelmeer Seenotrettungsorganisation Sea-Eye

Restart Mediterranean migrant rescue missions, UN bodies tell Europe 12.07.2019

UN agencies have appealed to European countries to restart government rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. More needs to be done to improve inhumane conditions for displaced people in Libya as well.

Rescue ship defies ban to dock in Lampedusa 06.07.2019

A rescue ship carrying 41 rescued migrants has docked in Lampedusa. The "Alex" landed in defiance of the ban by Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. And the standoff continues with another aid organization vessel, standing by just off the coast.

Italien Rettungsschiff Sea-Watch 3 Carola Rackete

What drives Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete to rescue migrants? 29.06.2019

Carola Rackete has been lauded as a heroine and decried as a criminal for helping asylum-seekers stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. What drives the 31-year-old German captain of the Sea-Watch rescue boat?

