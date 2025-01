Brent Goff | Anchal Vohra

01/03/2025 January 3, 2025

The foreign ministers of Germany and France visited Damascus today, leading a European Union diplomatic mission to Syria. Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Noel Barrot want to forge a new relationship between Syria and the EU. In a statement, Baerbock said the EU supports efforts to build a new Syria, but will not fund Islamism in the country.