 German firms slam costly US sanctions against Russia | News | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German firms slam costly US sanctions against Russia

German companies want Angela Merkel to mitigate damage caused by years of tough US sanctions against Russia. The president of an influential German business group said the US was prioritizing its own economic interests.

A Mercedes being built in a Russian factory (Imago Images/Itar-Tass/S. Bobylev)

"Counterproductive" US sanctions against Russia have cost German companies billions of euros in lost business opportunities, the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) said Wednesday.

More than 140 firms that participated in a recent survey reported more than €1.1 billion ($1.25 billion) in losses since the sanctions came into effect five years ago, the group said.

"The total figure amounts to several billion euros when these numbers are projected onto the entire German economy and the more than 4,500 companies operating in Russia," AHK CEO Matthias Schepp added.

Read more: Do sanctions against Russia work?

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in early 2014. EU sanctions have by contrast had a relatively limited impact on German companies active in Russia, Schepp said.

Watch video 00:46

US sanctions leave European firms in a bind

AHK President Rainer Seele accused the United States of using the measures to pursue its own economic interests at the expense of Germany's "Mittelstand," a collective term for the country's famed small- and medium-sized firms.

"These sanctions are counterproductive, fail to serve their political purpose, drive a wedge between America and Europe and harm everyone in the long term," he said. The EU should, he added, get started with ending its own sanctions against Russia.

The bloc voted to continue the measures at a summit last week. Germany is one of the EU regime's staunchest supporters.

Read more: EU, Canada and US impose new sanctions on Russia

AHK: Merkel needs to step in

The AHK said 87% of its members wanted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to pursue better relations with Russia by attending more economic events in the country.

"Germany should not take the butter from the bread of its partners, no matter whether they are in sanctioned countries," Schepp said. "German policy can send a clear signal without violating the framework of the sanctions."

Watch video 01:49

Nord Stream 2: Russian gas and geopolitics

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier signed a pledge to improve economic ties with Russia at the country's largest economic summit in St. Petersburg earlier this month. He was the first senior German minister to take part in a conference since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Schepp said most AHK members were still doing good business in Russia, with "companies expecting sales and profits to increase" in the near future. Around 39% of companies want to invest more in Russia, he added.

Despite its support for EU sanctions, Germany has been criticized by the US and Ukraine for pursuing a gas pipeline deal known as Nord Stream 2 that would deliver Russian gas directly to northeastern Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The Ukrainian government says the project undermines EU sanctions because it would bypass Ukraine, which serves as a transit country for most of the Russian gas delivered to central Europe.

amp/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US lawmakers: Nord Stream 2 'a terrible mistake'

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will run straight through the Baltic Sea, delivering Russian natural gas directly to Germany. For once, Democrats and Republicans in the US agree on something: The project is a really bad idea. (23.06.2019)  

Vladimir Putin: Sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia

President Vladimir Putin has fielded a string of complaints from Russian citizens during his annual televised call-in show. Western sanctions and falling incomes have seen the Russian leader's popularity slide. (20.06.2019)  

EU, Canada and US impose new sanctions on Russia

The EU, Canada and the US have announced new sanctions targeting individuals and companies. They come in response to Russia's actions in the Kerch Strait, the detention of Ukrainian sailors and the annexation of Crimea. (15.03.2019)  

Do sanctions against Russia work?

The European Union is mulling its own Magnitsky Act — meaning more pressure on Russia. Time to ask what impact current US and EU sanctions have had on the creaking Russian economy so far. (22.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel rules out lifting EU Russia sanctions

The German chancellor has said lifting EU sanctions on Russia is off the table until a "real ceasefire" is achieved in Ukraine. The bloc introduced the measures after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. (14.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nord Stream 2: Russian gas and geopolitics  

US sanctions leave European firms in a bind  

Related content

Frankreich | Parlamentarische Versammlung des Europarates PACE

Council of Europe restores Russia's voting rights 25.06.2019

Russia has received backing from the Council of Europe's assembly to return to the body. Moscow had its voting rights suspended five years ago over the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukrainian president seeks support in Germany 18.06.2019

The two discussed efforts to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, including a possible extension of Russian sanctions. But concerns over Merkel's health dominated the visit – with the chancellor appearing to suffer the effects of dehydration.

Symbolbild USA | Geldanlage in echtem Gold

Latest US sanctions against Iran boost gold price 25.06.2019

The latest round of US sanctions on Iran has seen the gold price surge even further. Central banks in quite a number of emerging countries are hoarding the precious metal at the fastest pace in decades.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  