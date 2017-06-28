German firms sent weapons-grade chemicals to Syria despite sanctions — report

Despite European Union sanctions, German companies were involved in exporting weapons-grade chemicals to Syria in the midst of the war, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The deals were uncovered by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk, and Switzerland's Tamedia media group.

According to the report, German chemical wholesaler Brenntag AG sold the chemicals isopropanol and diethylamine to Syria in 2014 using a subsidiary in Switzerland. The recipient was a Syrian pharmaceutical company that had ties to the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Reporters revealed that the diethylamine was produced by German chemicals giant BASF at a plant in the Belgian city of Antwerp. The isopropanol was made by Sasol Solvents Germany GmbH, located in Hamburg.

Although the chemicals can be used to make pharmaceutical drugs, they can also be used in the production of chemical weapons and nerve agents such as VX and sarin gas.

Sarin gas, in particular, has been used in attacks carried out by the Assad regime during the war. The United Nations found that sarin gas used in an attack in 2017 was made using isopropanol. The attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people.

One of the chemicals was reportedly made at a BASF plant in Antwerp

Violating EU rules

Brenntag AG confirmed that the delivery of the chemicals to Syria was handled by its subsidiary in Switzerland "in accordance with the laws at the time," Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Following numerous reports of the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war, the EU placed restrictions on exporting raw materials used to make chemical weapons.

Formal authorization has been required since 2012 for exports of diethlamine, and since 2013 for isopropanol.

These rules not only apply to direct exports to Syria, but also for indirect sales through countries like Switzerland.

The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control, which is responsible for approving such exports, said that it had not issued any permits for those chemicals to this date.

The involvement of German firms in the 2014 chemical export deals is particularly controversial considering that Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles were destroyed in an internationally-coordinated action that same year.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow The "Arab Spring" effect In 2011, as regimes crumble across the region, tens of thousands of Syrians take to the streets to protest against corruption, high unemployment and soaring food prices. The Syrian government responds with live ammunition, claiming some 400 lives by May.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow Condemnation without consensus At the urging of Western countries, the UN Security Council condemns the violent crackdown. The EU and US implement an arms embargo, visa bans and asset freezes in the months that follow. With the backing of the Arab League, calls eventually grow for the Syrian president's departure. But not all UN members agree with this demand.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow Assad refuses to back down Bashar al-Assad - who has been in power since the death of his father in 2000 - sees his reputation wane with the continuing unrest. He refuses to end decades-long emergency rule, which allows for surveillance and interrogation. Russia backs its ally, supplying weapons and vetoing UN resolutions on Syria multiple times.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow The opposition gets organized By the end of the year, human rights groups and the UN have evidence of human rights abuses. Civilians and military deserters are slowly beginning to organize themselves to fight back against government forces, which have been targeting dissidents. More than 5,000 have died so far in the fighting. It will take another six months before the UN acknowledges that a war is taking place on Syrian soil.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow Outside intervention In September 2012, Iran confirms that it has fighters on the ground in Syria - a fact long denied by Damascus. The presence of allied troops underscores the hesitance of the US and other Western powers to intervene in the conflict. The US, stung by failed interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, sees dialogue as the only reasonable solution.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow Fleeing the conflict As the death toll nears 100,000, the number of refugees in neighboring countries - such as Turkey and Jordan - hits one million. That number will double by September 2013. The West and the Arab League have seen all attempts at a transitional government fail in the two years of war, watching as fighting spills over into Turkey and Lebanon. They fear Assad will stay in power by any means possible.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow No united front against Assad Assad has long claimed he's combatting terrorists. But it's not until the second year of war that the fragmented Free Syrian Army is definitely known to include radical extremists. The group Al-Nusra Front pledges allegiance to al Qaeda, further splintering the opposition.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow From brute force to chemical warfare In June 2013, the White House says it has evidence that Assad has been using sarin nerve gas on civilians - a report later backed by the UN. The discovery pushes US President Barack Obama and other Western leaders toward considering the use of military force. However, Russia's proposal to remove the chemical weapons ultimately wins out.

How the Syrian civil war began - and gave 'Islamic State' room to grow Islamic State emerges Reports of a new jihadist group calling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) emerge in the final weeks of 2013. Taking land in northern Syria and Iraq, the group sparks infighting among the opposition, with some 500 dead by early 2014. The unexpected emergence of IS ultimately draws the US, France, Saudi Arabia and other nations into the war. Author: Kathleen Schuster



Authorities probing Syria exports

Prosecutors in the western German city of Essen, where Brenntag AG is located, said they have initiated legal proceedings and are probing whether to open a formal investigation. Prosecutors in Belgium are also looking into the case.

Three NGOs have already filed criminal charges over the chemical exports, including the Berlin-based Syrian Archive, the Belgium-based Organization Trial International, and the New York-based Open Society Justice Initiative.

"The authorities should extensively investigate to prove exactly what happened and who knew what at what time," said James Goldston from the Open Society Justice Initiative told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

"Our goal here is to make sure that the truth comes to light," he added.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.