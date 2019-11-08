German firms in China: A quarter are 'planning to leave'

China's economic slowdown and trade tensions between the world's top two economies have dampened German businesses' spirits. Many German firms operating in China report a "gloomy" business outlook.
Nearly a quarter of German companies operating in China are planning to relocate all or part of their business out of the Asian country, according to a study released Tuesday by the German Chamber of Commerce in China.
The annual survey of 526 member firms in China found that 23% of them have either already decided to withdraw production capacity in the country or are considering it. A third of those companies have planned to leave China entirely.
The rest say they will transfer part of their business and production overseas, largely to lower-cost countries in Asia.
Operating costs in China have been rising as the country seeks to rebalance its economy from an export and investment-led model to one driven by services and consumer spending.
Of the 104 companies that have decided to leave or are considering doing so, 71% cite the rise in production costs — particularly for labor.
Growing pessimism
The survey participants also said they have a "gloomy" business outlook, attributing their pessimism to the slowdown of the Chinese economy and ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.
The US-China trade war either directly or indirectly affected 83% of respondents.
"Business expectations have dropped to their lowest level in years," the study warned, with only about a quarter of companies surveyed expecting to meet or exceed their goals this year.
German companies say their main challenges in China are related to market access barriers, legal uncertainties and technology transfer requirements. Over a third of the respondents in the survey said Beijing's efforts to "level the playing field" for foreign companies are "insufficient."
But the companies see tentative signs of recovery in 2020, with many placing their hopes in a EU-China investment agreement, which is due to be finalized next year.
sri/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As one of the end points for China's vast new global trade route, the former industrial city of Duisburg is well known to many Chinese businesses. Many Duisburg residents are optimistic about Beijing's growing influence. (16.06.2019)
Businesses in Germany have grown more optimistic again about their future economic outlook, a fresh monthly barometer by the Munich-based ifo think tank has shown. And that despite the US-China trade conflict. (27.08.2018)
Berlin is toughening rules on share purchases in strategically important sectors by non-EU firms. The measure is prompted by the fear of Chinese corporate giants taking over German industry titans. (18.12.2018)
Germany and the EU need a new industrial strategy to respond to challenges from Asia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said at a business summit. She has pledged to discuss the shift with France's Emmanuel Macron. (27.02.2019)
China and the US appear to have different views on the details of a still-unagreed trade deal. The tit-for-tat tariffs are hurting both countries and economist Jeffrey Schott told DW both sides hope for a ceasefire. (11.11.2019)
Three years ago, Beijing unveiled its landmark plan to move up the value chain by transitioning from labor-intense production to "smart manufacturing." Where does China now stand in terms of implementing its strategy? (06.07.2018)
Vietnam has emerged as the biggest beneficiary as importers in China and the US look to skirt tit-for-tat tariffs, a report shows. But it warns the findings don't tell the full story of the overall impact of the dispute. (05.06.2019)