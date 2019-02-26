 German firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover | News | DW | 20.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover

Firefighters in the city of Dortmund were called upon to help a red squirrel in need of rescue. But with its head firmly stuck in the manhole cover, rescuers had to get creative in order to free the distressed animal.

A squirrel caught in a manhole cover in Dortmund, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Feuerwehr Dortmund)

A squirrel trying to get out of a sewer system in the western German city of Dortmund found itself in a sticky situation on Thursday morning.

More specifically, the squirrel's head firmly stuck in a manhole cover.

Dortmund firefighters were alerted to the distressed animal around 10:30 a.m. local time, authorities said in a statement.

After several attempts to free the squirrel on site failed, firefighters had to get creative.

The team ended up removing the entire manhole cover — with the squirrel still stuck inside — and took it to a veterinary office.

The veterinary team was able to safely remove the squirrel from the manhole cover after sedating the critter.

According to firefighters, the squirrel sustained "minor injuries" on its neck and will remain in the veterinary office to receive further treatment.

In February, firefighters in the German town of Bensheim freed a sewer rat from a similar predicament. The rat had a little too much "winter fat" and was stuck as well in a manhole cover, but was able to be pushed through.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

  • Knut the baby polar bear (AP/Archiv Zoo Berlin)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Knut the baby polar bear

    Perhaps the most famous of all German celebrity animals is the polar bear Knut. Born in 2006, Knut was rejected by his mother and had to be hand-reared by zookeepers. He brought the Berlin Tierpark zoo widespread media attention and even appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. However, Knut died from a suspected brain tumor in 2011.

  • Heidi the cross-eyed opossum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Heidi the cross-eyed opossum

    The internet era might help explain the popularity of Heidi the cross-eyed opossum, who won an army of fans after she was featured on a local television clip that went viral. Heidi's distinctive eye condition was thought to be due to fatty deposits behind her eyes. At the time Heidi was euthanized because of old age in 2011, she had three times more Facebook fans than Chancellor Angela Merkel.

  • Tuffi the tumbling elephant (Creative Commons/Atamari )

    Germany's most famous animals

    Tuffi the tumbling elephant

    Back in the 1950s, Tuffi the elephant became an overnight star. As a marketing ruse, a circus boss put the four-year-old pachyderm on a wagon of the overhead monorail in the city of Wuppertal. The animal panicked and bolted as the wagon moved, falling some 12 meters (40 feet) into the river Wupper. The incident is remembered here in a mural by the river. Tuffi lived on for decades, until 1989.

  • Bulette the Berlin hippo (picture-alliance/Berliner Kurier/P. Müller)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Bulette the Berlin hippo

    Bulette became a popular attraction at the Berlin Zoological Garden, living to the ripe old age of 53. That made her Europe’s oldest hippo at the time she died in 2005, living a life 30 or 40 years longer than would be the case in the wild. Admittedly, she came from good stock. Her father Knautschke was the only large animal from the zoo to survive World War Two.

  • Paul the octopus oracle predicting a World Cup game.

    Germany's most famous animals

    Paul the octopus oracle

    Paul shot to fame during the 2006 South Africa World Cup after correctly "predicting" the outcome of several Germany matches, as well as the final. Paul would be offered boxes containing tasty morsels and flags of the competing teams. When the clairvoyant cephalopod rightly indicated that Germany would lose to Spain in the semifinals, he was subject to death threats. Paul died later the same year.

  • Bruno the problem bear (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Bruno the problem bear

    Brown bears haven't lived in the wild in Germany since 1835. Bruno made headlines in May 2006, after wandering from a north Italian nature reserve to Bavaria. Bruno caused a stir when he began searching for food around houses and appeared to have lost any fear of humans. He was shot by hunters after attempts to catch him failed. As the photo shows, Bruno was later stuffed and wound up in a museum.

  • Yvonne the runaway cow (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Yvonne the runaway cow

    Bavaria was also the setting for another animal drama in 2011, when six-year-old brown dairy cow Yvonne escaped from her farm. The national daily tabloid Bild posted a 10,000-euro ($14,000) reward for her safe return. She was eventually rounded up and taken home. According to authorities, Yvonne "apparently got tired of the loneliness" and jumped over a fence to join a group of farm cows.

    Author: Richard Connor


DW recommends

German rescuers hailed as heroes after freeing fat rat from manhole

Rescuers said the little critter put on a little too much "winter fat" and got stuck in one of the holes in the manhole cover. Several firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the distressed rodent. (26.02.2019)  

Horse takes daily stroll through Frankfurt — without owner

Veterinarians have dismissed criticism that the Arabian mare poses a danger to herself and others during her morning walks. Despite dozens of calls from worried pedestrians, police say they've never had to intervene. (09.03.2019)  

Baby squirrel who captivated Germany is safe — and female

"Pippilotta" stole the headlines last week after following a man "relentlessly" through the streets of Karlsruhe. According to animal control officers, this is common for squirrels who have lost their mothers. (13.08.2018)  

Germany's most famous animals

Germany is a big fan of celebrity animals. Sometimes it’s because of an endearing physical characteristic. At other times, it's down to a news story or viral clip that grips the nation. (17.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Ratte aus Gullydeckel befreit

German rescuers hailed as heroes after freeing fat rat from manhole 26.02.2019

Rescuers said the little critter put on a little too much "winter fat" and got stuck in one of the holes in the manhole cover. Several firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the distressed rodent.

Deutschland Karlsruhe Eichhörnchen Karl-Friedrich verfolgt Mann

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police 10.08.2018

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Dortmund fire department evacuates hundreds from apartment complex

Dortmund fire department evacuates hundreds from apartment complex 21.09.2017

Firefighters in the German city of Dortmund have ordered the evacuation of a high-rise apartment building for "fire safety reasons." The evacuation of the complex's 800 inhabitants was described as "unavoidable."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  