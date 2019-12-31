 German fire fighters rescue man stuck in chimney | News | DW | 01.01.2020

News

German fire fighters rescue man stuck in chimney

Emergency services in Germany's Harz mountain region were called out when a man celebrating the new year got stuck in a chimney. Police said they were unsure about how the man got there.

Deutschland Feuerwehr im Einsatz (picture alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

Firefighters were called out to a house in central Germany where a man had become stuck in a chimney after a night of revelry.

The 18-year-old was trapped for three hours, wearing only light clothes, before his friends alerted authorities at 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Read more:  German firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover

The group had been celebrating the start of 2020 at the house, a rented vacation property in the southern Harz mountains of central Germany. The man left at some point and attempted to climb the 15-meter (50-foot) chimney.

Other party-goers had no idea where the man had gone and only called emergency services after searching for him and hearing him cry for help. The man's upper body was poking out of the chimney when rescue workers arrived.

More than 40 emergency service staff attended the scene, the newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported. In the end, the man was able to pull his arms out of the chimney.

"We don't know how or why the man got there," a police spokeswoman said.

The overnight temperature in the neighborhood was about minus 4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Farhenheit), and the man was treated at a nearby hospital for hypothermia.

