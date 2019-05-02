 German film producer, Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner, dies at age 100 | News | DW | 07.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German film producer, Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner, dies at age 100

After fleeing and surviving the Holocaust, Brauner returned to Germany to produce some of the most famous anti-fascist films. He is credited on over 300 films.

Artur Brauner

Renownedfilm producer Artur Brauner has died at the age of 100, his family announced on Sunday. Brauner produced more than 300 films as one of the industry's most productive and successful figures of the postwar period.

His work includes Die Weisse Rose (The White Rose), the 1982 film that brought the story of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose anti-fascist resistance group to a wider audience as well as The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, which won an Academy Award for best foreign film in 1972.

He also produced the award-winning The Plot to Assassinate Hitler, about the failed attempt by Claus von Stauffenberg to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

Born in Lodz, Poland in 1918 to a Jewish family, Brauner, along with his parents and four siblings, were able to survive the Holocaust by fleeing to the Soviet Union in 1939. Twelve of his relatives were killed during the massacres by German forces at Babi Yar in Ukraine, a series of killings he would eventually produce a film about in 2003.

After the war, Brauner and his brother moved to Berlin where he made a career balancing popular films that earned him money and the critically acclaimed films he was more passionate about. It was through his support of the latter that he was able to lure iconic director Fritz Lang back to Germany from Hollywood for a revival of the film The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, the movie that made Brauner fall in love with cinema as a young man.

In 2010, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel opened a media center in Brauner's name, which he called "the crowning achievement of my film career."

es/ng (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Filmmaker, Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner donates 21 works to Berlin's Jewish Museum

Filmmaker Artur Brauner has donated 21 of his films to the Jewish Museum in Berlin. The Holocaust survivor was one of Germany's leading film producers in the post-war era. (07.03.2016)  

Artur Brauner: Interview with a German film legend

Artur Brauner is undoubtedly one of the most successful German film producers ever. The 97-year-old spoke to DW about working in the dream factory and his life as a Jew in Germany. (03.01.2016)  

Artur Brauner: 100 years old with 250 film productions under his belt

After surviving the Holocaust, he founded the film company CCC in postwar Berlin. Film producer Artur "Atze" Brauner celebrates his 100th birthday and nearly as many film hits, from "Europa Europa" to "Old Shatterhand." (06.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Israel Eva's Stories - Werbung in Tel Aviv

'Eva Stories': Remembering the Holocaust with Instagram 02.05.2019

An Instagram story about 13-year-old Eva Heymann, a Hungarian Jew who was murdered in Auschwitz, has gone viral. The creators want to bring Holocaust remembrance to a social media generation, but not all are pleased.

Reiseland Israel

Award-winning blogger Marie Sophie Hingst accused of inventing her Jewish family history 05.06.2019

The German blogger and historian Marie Sophie Hingst was stripped of her Blogger of the Year 2017 prize, as investigations revealed that her stories about her family who perished during the Holocaust were contrived.

Deutschland | Artur Brauner wird 100

Artur Brauner: 100 years old with 250 film productions under his belt 06.08.2018

After surviving the Holocaust, he founded the film company CCC in postwar Berlin. Film producer Artur "Atze" Brauner celebrates his 100th birthday and nearly as many film hits, from "Europa Europa" to "Old Shatterhand."

Advertisement