The cast of The Teachers' Lounge on stage at the German Film Festival
The cast of The Teachers' Lounge celebrate their award for best film of the yearImage: Eventpress Fuhr/IMAGO
FilmGermany

German Film Awards: The Teachers' Lounge wins best film

53 minutes ago

The Teachers' Lounge, a story of a teacher who gets caught between her own ideals and that of the school where she teaches, while trying to solve a case of theft, won the best film at the German Film Awards.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RIE3

The German film, "Das Lehrerzimmer" or The Teachers' Lounge, was named the best film at the German Film Awards in Berlin on Friday.

The film, directed by Ilker Catak, tells the story of a teacher who gets caught between her ideals while attempting to solve a theft in the school she teaches, where one of her students is a suspect.

Together with Johannes Duncker, Catak also won the award for the best screenplay for the film.

German movie wins Oscar for Best International Film

The war movie, "All Quiet on the Western Front," which won four Academy Awards earlier this year, won the silver award for the best feature film of the year. "Holy Spider" won the bronze award.

Leonie Benesch won best actress award for "The Teachers' Lounge," while Felix Kammerer won best actor for "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The German Film Awards, also known as Lola after its prize statuette, is considered the most important German award for filmmakers.

rm/kb (AFP, DW sources)   

Bakhmut, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia 'lying' about Bakhmut, Wagner says

Conflicts8 hours ago
