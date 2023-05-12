German Film Awards: The Teachers' Lounge wins best film

The Teachers' Lounge, a story of a teacher who gets caught between her own ideals and that of the school where she teaches, while trying to solve a case of theft, won the best film at the German Film Awards.

The film, directed by Ilker Catak, tells the story of a teacher who gets caught between her ideals while attempting to solve a theft in the school she teaches, where one of her students is a suspect.

Together with Johannes Duncker, Catak also won the award for the best screenplay for the film.

The war movie, "All Quiet on the Western Front," which won four Academy Awards earlier this year, won the silver award for the best feature film of the year. "Holy Spider" won the bronze award.

Leonie Benesch won best actress award for "The Teachers' Lounge," while Felix Kammerer won best actor for "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The German Film Awards, also known as Lola after its prize statuette, is considered the most important German award for filmmakers.

