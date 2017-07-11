 German Film Awards: ′I′m Your Man′ wins Golden Lola | News | DW | 01.10.2021

German Film Awards: 'I'm Your Man' wins Golden Lola

The tragicomedy "I'm Your Man," which asks whether it is possible to fall in love with a robot, has snatched Germany's top film award.

Lisa Blumenberg, the producer behind 'I'm your man,' is presented with the prestigious Golden Lola award

Maria Schrader's science-fiction romance, I'm Your Man, won four awards at the German Film Awards on Friday, including the Golden Lola for best film.

The film won awards in screenplay and directing, and Maren Eggert, who played Alma in I'm Your Man, won the Lola for best actress.

In the movie, Eggert plays a scientist who participates in a three-week trial with a humanoid robot programmed to make her happy. The tragicomedy explores whether it's possible to fall in love with a robot.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the awards ceremony was held in Berlin in the presence of around 1,200 attendees.

Schrader, who wrote and directed the film, attended the ceremony via video because she is filming in New York. 

Maria Schrader speaks via video message at the 2021 German Film Awards Lola ceremony.

Via video, Schrader told audiences she would have loved to be in Berlin

2021 German film favorites

The German Film Awards is considered the country's highest endowed cultural prize and the highlight of the German cinema year.

More than 2,000 members of the German Film Academy vote for the winners.

Oliver Masucci was honored as best actor for the drama Enfant Terrible — a film about the German film director Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

The prize for best documentary went to Mr. Bachmann and His Class, which explores the relationship between an elementary school teacher and his multicultural group of students.

Five other films were in the running for the Golden Lola: the literary adaptations The Royal Game and Fabian: Going to the Dogs, plus the secret service satire Curveball and two dramas, And Tomorrow the Entire World and Je Suis Karl.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


mvb/fb (dpa, AFP)

