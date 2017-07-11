German Film Awards: 'I'm Your Man' wins Golden Lola

Maria Schrader's science-fiction romance, I'm Your Man, won four awards at the German Film Awards on Friday, including the Golden Lola for best film.

The film won awards in screenplay and directing, and Maren Eggert, who played Alma in I'm Your Man, won the Lola for best actress.

In the movie, Eggert plays a scientist who participates in a three-week trial with a humanoid robot programmed to make her happy. The tragicomedy explores whether it's possible to fall in love with a robot.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the awards ceremony was held in Berlin in the presence of around 1,200 attendees.

Schrader, who wrote and directed the film, attended the ceremony via video because she is filming in New York.

Via video, Schrader told audiences she would have loved to be in Berlin

2021 German film favorites

The German Film Awards is considered the country's highest endowed cultural prize and the highlight of the German cinema year.

More than 2,000 members of the German Film Academy vote for the winners.

Oliver Masucci was honored as best actor for the drama Enfant Terrible — a film about the German film director Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

The prize for best documentary went to Mr. Bachmann and His Class, which explores the relationship between an elementary school teacher and his multicultural group of students.

Five other films were in the running for the Golden Lola: the literary adaptations The Royal Game and Fabian: Going to the Dogs, plus the secret service satire Curveball and two dramas, And Tomorrow the Entire World and Je Suis Karl.

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites 'Fabian: Going to the Dogs' Dominik Graf's "Fabian: Going to the Dogs" has 10 nominations, more than any of the other contenders. The literary adaptation starring Tom Schilling and Saskia Rosendahl is nominated, among others, in the categories best feature film, best director and best screenplay. It is based on a 1931 novel by Erich Kästner depicting the hedonism and political turmoil that characterized Berlin at the time.

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Hot on 'Fabian's' heels "The Royal Game" by Philipp Stölzl is a close second, putting two film adaptations of German literary classics right at the top. The film tells the story of a lawyer (Oliver Masucci) who refuses to cooperate with the Nazis and ends up in solitary confinement. To survive, he immerses himself in chess. Or, as the author Stefan Zweig put it, he is overcome by "chess poisoning."

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Lead actors in 'Je Suis Karl' both nominated Both Luna Wedler and Jannis Niewöhner (center) are nominated for their performance in "Je Suis Karl." The drama by Christian Schwochow is about an emerging ultra-right European movement. Other nominees in the best leading actors category are Saskia Rosendahl and Maren Eggert, as well as Dan Stevens and Oliver Masucci.

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Shining in a supporting role In Sarah Blasskiewitz's drama "Ivie Wie Ivie," Lorna Ishema (photo) plays the half-sister of an Afro-German woman by the name of Ivie. Alongside Meret Becker ("Fabian") and Birgit Minichmayr ("The Royal Game"), she is competing for the Lola for best supporting actress. Nominated male actors include Thorsten Merten ("Curveball"), Hary Prinz ("Enfant Terrible") and Milan Peschel ("Je suis Karl").

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Emmy winner Maria Schrader in the running Just last year, German director Maria Schrader won the Emmy for her mini-series "Unorthodox." In 2021, alongside Dominik Graf ("Fabian") and Maria Speth ("Mr. Bachmann and his Class"), she is nominated in the best director category for her film about a human-robot romance, "I'm Your Man."

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Screenplays commenting on society The writers of "I'm your Man," "Fabian" and "Curveball" are in the running for best screenplay. "Curveball" (photo) by Oliver Keidel and Johannes Naber is based on a true story, a bitter political drama about fake news, personal career and political power games — used to justify the Iraq war in 2003.

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites A special teacher and his class Maria Speth's documentary "Mr. Bachmann and his Class" (photo) examines the relationship between a teacher and his students, as he leads his sixth graders with various social and cultural backgrounds to believe in themselves. Also nominated are "Space Dogs" and "Walchensee Forever."

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites Honorary award for Senta Berger The Honorary Award for Outstanding Service to German Film goes to actress and film producer Senta Berger. "Driven by an enormous vitality and striking curiosity, she has given us strong, multi-layered and yet always authentic female characters. For me, she is an icon of German cinema," said German Film Academy President Ulrich Matthes.

German Film Awards: The 2021 favorites 1,200 guests in Berlin With almost €3 million ($3.5 million) in prize money in 19 categories, the German Film Awards are the most highly endowed film accolade in the country. The approximately 2,000 members of the German Film Academy decide who gets to take home the coveted Lola statuette. After last year's online event, the 2021 award ceremony will be held with a live audience again, on Friday in Berlin. Author: Bettina Baumann



