'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

German film "All Quiet On The Western Front" led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Thursday.

The anti-war drama, based on a 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, received 14 nominations.

This is the most nominations a non-English-language film has received at the BAFTAs. The only other release to have received 14 nominations is the 2001 Mandarin-language action film "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon", organizers said.

"All Quiet On the Western Front", directed by Edward Berger, was released by streaming platform Netflix in October 2022.

Erich Maria Remarque was conscripted to serve for the Imperial German Army on the western front of World War I, an experience which inspired his widely acclaimed 1928 novel Image: Netflix/Zumapress/picture alliance

What is 'All Quiet On The Western Front' about?

The book depicts life and death in the trenches of World War I, which Remarque had experienced as a conscript. He emigrated to Switzerland in 1933, after which his works were banned and burned by the Nazis.

The 2022 movie adaptation of Remarque's novel was recognized in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and original score.

Some critics have praised the film as a successful anti-war drama, while others criticize the director for inventing new storylines and ommitting characters and scenes from the book.

Also this month, "All Quiet On the Western Front" was nominated for best foreign film at the US-based Golden Globe Awards.

Late last year, the movie was nominated to the Oscars shortlist for best international picture among 15 other candidates.

What other films were nominated?

The dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" received the second highest amount of nominations, with each movie getting 10 nods.

Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley biopic received nine nominations, while psychological drama "Tar" was given five nods.

The BAFTAs will take place on February 19 in London.

