German federalism: How does it work?

The territory at the heart of Europe that we now call Germany has a rich and varied history — and federal structures have existed there in some form for centuries.

Unlike in neighboring France, where Paris became the seat of government and military stronghold early in the Middle Ages, east of the Rhine river it was local princes and lords who ruled the area that, despite a shared language and culture, was far more disjointed.

Knowing the historical context of German federalism is important in understanding the role played today by the 16 states, or Länder, that make up the modern Federal Republic of Germany.

Greater than the sum of its parts

The German territory was historically made up of principalities or royal houses, some small city-states like Bremen, and some large kingdoms like Prussia. Later, more kingdoms and city-states joined, most claiming their own rights, currencies, and customs duties.

It was not uncommon for levels of autonomy and jurisdiction to vary between states. For centuries, the whole area of what is now Germany was not ruled by a central power, but by numerous sovereigns. They paid fealty to the Holy Roman Emperor, and later the German Emperor.

In return, the emperor arranged allegiances in foreign wars and allowed an expansion of power to such an extent that local sovereigns were often able to act in foreign policy as independent subjects of international law.

Thousands of fortresses bear witness to how kings and dukes protected their territories

'Rebuilding the empire'

Following the abolishment of kings and emperors and the unsettled years of the Weimar Republic, Germany's federal tradition was broken for the first time by the Nazis.

The Nazi leadership set about bringing the local states under unified control soon after they seized power on January 30, 1933.

Exactly one year later, the "Law on the Reconstruction of the Empire" of January 30, 1934, abolished all rights of the states. The federal self-governing bodies were replaced by "imperial governors" (Reichsstatthalter) who were directly subordinate to the Nazi government in Berlin and bound by its instructions.

Germany's federal tradition was broken for the first time by the Nazis

Reconstruction of democracy

Once Allied victory was assured, the victors of World War II began to discuss how Germany should be administered after the war. There was a consensus that the concentration of power under the Führer Adolf Hitler had been one of the main evils of the Nazi dictatorship — and such a concentration of power had to be prevented for the future.

Therefore, at the postwar conferences, the Allies decided to restore the states that had been stripped of their power by the Nazis. In addition to the pre-war states, several new ones were also founded; often in new configurations directly caused by the war.

In 1949, the founding fathers of the German Federal Republic attached great importance to the rights of the states.

East Germany's centralized system

The eastern states were initially administered by the Soviet Union. These states became communist East Germany, formally called the German Democratic Republic (GDR). Federal states had been established by law there in 1945 by order of the "Soviet Military Administration" — but they were de facto abolished by the GDR in 1952.

In order to "create the socialist administrative structure," the states had to surrender their powers to districts and county administrations. Federalism also had to give way to the centralized power of the ruling Socialist Unity Party in East Berlin.

After the decline of the party's rule, one of the most important tasks of the first and only freely elected GDR parliament was to restore the old states. This took place on July 22, 1990 — and adapted the GDR to the federal system of West Germany. Three months later, the countries were officially reunified.

The federal reality in the West

In West Germany — the German Federal Republic — the founding fathers were keen to avoid a complete concentration of power in the hands of any central government. In the Basic Law, the German constitution that was signed off in Bonn in 1949, the Parliamentary Council attached great importance to protecting and guaranteeing the rights of the states.

States were and still are also supposed to act as checks and balances of the power of the central government. Due to differing political power relationships in the federal and state governments, this mutual control is virtually guaranteed to this day.

After reunification in 1990, former East Germany came under the jurisdiction of the federal republic's Basic Law.

A trip around all 16 federal states Bavaria Bavaria is the most popular travel destination in Germany - every year around 8.5 million foreign guests visit the state. Bavaria is especially renowned for its traditions and beautiful landscapes. Around 12.9 million people live here. The capital is Munich.

A trip around all 16 federal states Baden-Württemberg Bavaria's neighboring state in the southwest of Germany is Baden-Württemberg. Germany's third largest state is definitely as diverse as the local dialects in terms of landscape, cuisine and sights. Baden-Württemberg is home to 10.9 million people. The capital is Stuttgart.

A trip around all 16 federal states Berlin Among the 16 federal states, there are three city states: Berlin is one of them. The German capital, seat of government and cultural metropolis has 3.7 million inhabitants. Above all, Berlin is an exciting city that is constantly changing. That's probably why tourists love it so much.

A trip around all 16 federal states Hamburg The Hanseatic City of Hamburg also belongs to the three city states and has around 1.9 million inhabitants. "Große Freiheit" - or great freedom - is more than merely the name of a street in the city's popular red light district. It is a unique approach to life in Hamburg.

A trip around all 16 federal states Bremen From the urban heart of Bremen to the maritime center of Bremerhaven, it's Germany's smallest state, with only 671,000 inhabitants - yet it offers a wide range of attractions. Life in the city state is shaped by Hanseatic traditions and an openness to the world.

A trip around all 16 federal states Lower Saxony Few cities and lots of countryside - that's what Lower Saxony is all about. From the North Sea mudflats to the hills of the Weser Uplands, Germany's second-largest state in terms of area boasts a variety of landscapes. Around 8 million people live here. The capital is Hanover.

A trip around all 16 federal states North Rhine-Westphalia As Germany's most populous state, with 17.9 million inhabitants, North Rhine-Westphalia is known for its cultural diversity as well as for its cheerful and hard-working people. The biggest city is Cologne, but the capital is the nearby city of Düsseldorf.

A trip around all 16 federal states Rhineland-Palatinate Rhineland-Palatinate is a wine, woods and walking country. Its nature is enhanced by different rivers - the Rhine, Moselle, Nahe and Ahr - while the rich culture of the state also offers guaranteed pleasure. Over 4.1 million people live in Rhineland-Palatinate. The capital is Mainz.

A trip around all 16 federal states Hessen The state of Hessen offers highlights for anyone traveling through Germany. It is the home of the Brothers Grimm's fairytale landscapes as well as the banking metropolis of Frankfurt on the river Main. Hessen has 6.2 million inhabitants. Wiesbaden is the capital.

A trip around all 16 federal states Saarland The Saarland in western Germany is a small state with an interesting past. It borders on both France and Luxembourg. European lifestyle is part of everyday life here. The state has just over one million inhabitants. The capital is Saarbrücken.

A trip around all 16 federal states Schleswig-Holstein Overlooking the Baltic and the North Sea, this state is strongly influenced by maritime life. The fabulous beaches, islands and port towns are more than convincing reasons to visit Schleswig-Holstein. Around 2.8 million people live here. The capital is Kiel.

A trip around all 16 federal states Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Mecklenburg-Vorpommern also has its share of the Baltic Sea coasts. The state was once part of East Germany and now belongs to the five German states formed after the reunification of the country in 1990. Around 1.6 million people live here, and the capital is Schwerin.

A trip around all 16 federal states Brandenburg Brandenburg neighbors the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Berliners love to go out to Brandenburg on day trips to enjoy its natural beauty, as it is within easy reach. The region has just 2.5 million inhabitants. The capital of Brandenburg is Potsdam.

A trip around all 16 federal states Saxony Saxony, in the East of Germany, has about four million inhabitants and covers 18,400 square kilometers, placing it somewhere in the middle of the list of German states. There is so much to see: The beautiful baroque architecture of its capital, Dresden, is just one example.

A trip around all 16 federal states Saxony-Anhalt Saxony-Anhalt attracts visitors with its famous Bauhaus architecture, as well as with its beautiful landscaped gardens like the Dessau-Wörlitz Gardens, which date back to the 18th century. The region has around 2.2 million inhabitants. The capital is Magdeburg.

A trip around all 16 federal states Thuringia Thuringia is located right in the middle of the country. This state has around 2.2 million inhabitants, and its capital is Erfurt. "Germany - state by state" gives an overview of all the German federal states. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Resistance to change

But from the beginning, there were also concerns and structural flaws that posed major problems for German federalism. The size and economic power of the states were — and still are — extremely unequal: In modern Germany, population alone varies from North Rhine-Westphalia with over 17 million inhabitants to the city-state of Bremen with barely 700,000.

The Allies had already recognized the need for changes in the divisions of the states in the 1950s and had urged the federal government to take action. But no attempt to reform state boundaries has been successful.

The most recent occurred in 1996, when the city-state of Berlin and the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds it, held a referendum to unify. The people voted against it.

Since the 1970s, there have also been several attempts to reorganize the division of powers between the federal and state governments. But neither a government commission on constitutional reform nor a constitutional commission of the German parliament in the 1990s could agree on effective changes.

Federalism reform has been on the agenda of many a meeting of state premiers

Federalism reform

But many believe that reforming federalism is still vital. Under Germany's proportional electoral system, coalition governments are the norm. That means each of the 16 states, plus the federal government, have their own constellation of coalition partners in power at any one time — making unified governing, at times, virtually impossible.

To try to solve some of these problems, under Chancellor Angela Merkel the federal coalition of the center-right Christian Democrats, the Bavarian Christian Social Union, and the center-left Social Democrats passed a reform package in 2006. This took powers away from the states but simultaneously guaranteed them a continued strong say. This applies above all to education policy, which is exclusively regulated at a state level.

The states also gained or retained powers concerning the civil service, the penal system, and environmental law. Overall, however, the proportion of laws requiring the approval of the states fell from more than half to barely a third.

At times, German federalism seems to allow state prime ministers to act like medieval princes defending their independence. But at the same time, federalism has been key in the success of Germany since World War II. Without it, neither the integration of more than 10 million refugees after the war nor the management of the consequences of German unity after 1990 would have succeeded.

This article has been translated from German.

