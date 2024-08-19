German federal police record number of officers attacked

The annual report said that a total of 2,979 officers were attacked in 2023, with 145 injured during the January 2023 face off between police and climate activists in Lützerath.

The German Federal Police on Monday reported a record number of attacks on its officers in 2023.

A total of 2,979 officers were attacked last year, according to theauthority's annual report presented in the north-eastern German city of Rostock. The figure marks an all-time high.

The force which is responsible for border protection, including railway stations and airports, said this number included 145 officers injured during the January 2023 face-off between police and climate activists in Lützerath.

The village was about to be swallowed up by a local coal mine, which sparked demonstrations by activists from The Last Generation and Fridays for Future. They occupied the area, and clashes with the police broke out as officers moved in to clear demonstrators from the village.

Most attackers were men

Of those police officers attacked last year, 793 resulted in injuries, which also represents a new high since such data was first gathered in 2001.

According to the statistics, 88 officers were unfit for duty following their injuries.

Most attacks occurred during routine duties, such as patrolling, conducting criminal investigations or accompanying deportations.

A significant portion of attacks happened during rail operations while some incidents also happened during football matches.

The report states that 78% of the attackers were men and almost half were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the offence.

Many were known to the police, with almost a quarter being repeat offenders.

