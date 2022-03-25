German farmers leave Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Having their own wheat farm in Ukraine was a dream come true for two German farmers. Now the war has forced them to leave everything behind.
With wheat and fuel prices skyrocketing, many countries are fearing a looming famine. As fighting rages in a region known as the world's breadbasket, can the EU step in and replace Ukraine and Russia as a grain supplier?
The war in Ukraine has wreaked havoc on the global economy as the world reels from high energy and metal prices. As the war rages, DW looks at the fallout on commodity markets since the February 24 invasion.
As the war in Ukraine heightens food insecurity, a new report argues that producing what we eat in a sustainable way will lessen dependence of imports while fighting climate change.
Up to 300 ships have been stopped by Russian forces from departing the Black Sea, leaving one of the key global trade routes for grain virtually blocked. The fertile region is known as "the world's breadbasket."
