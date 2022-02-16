German far-right 'NSU 2.0 trial' starts in Frankfurt

Alleged far-right extremist Alexander Horst M.* goes on trial in Frankfurt on Wednesday accused of sending dozens of threatening emails and messages to public figures under the name "NSU 2.0," apparently in a deliberate attempt to assume the legacy of the neo-Nazi terrorist organization the National Socialist Underground (NSU).

The original NSU carried out nail-bomb attacks and murdered at least 10 people between 2000 and 2007 before being uncovered in 2011. Its only known surviving member, Beate Zschäpe, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018, after one of the longest and most complex neo-Nazi trials in German history.

Chronicle of the NSU murders A mysterious string of murders For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Unsuccessful bank robbery The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Zschäpe turns herself in Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The truth comes out In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU claim responsibility Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Verbal slip-ups Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial service in Berlin On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Solidarity with the victims On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Beate Zschäpe lone survivor Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Beate Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013.Over 800 witnesses were heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Life sentence Beate Zschäpe was given a life sentence. She was found guilty of joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Though there was no evidence that she herself was present at the scene of the crimes, the judges felt that the "particular severity of guilt" required for a life sentence applied.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The co-accused Ralf Wohlleben received 10 years for procuring weapons for the NSU, co-accused Holger G. got three years for providing false identity papers. Another co-accused, Andre E, received two and a half years for providing the NSU with rail passes in his and his wife's name. He also allegedly rented a mobile home which the cell drove to Cologne to carry out a bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Long lasting impact When conservative politician Walter Lübcke was murdered by a neo-Nazi activist in 2019, his name was also found on the 'list of enemies' for targetted killings. Lübcke had come under attack from the far-right following a speech he made in 2015 defending the decision to take in refugees from the Syrian war.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Securty agency failings The federal and the state parliaments launched investigations to shed light on the security authorities' failures in the NSU case: The role of paid informants, the lack of cooperation between the various intelligence agencies and state interior ministries, which are responsible for police in the respective states, and allegations of systemic racism on the part of German authorities. Author: Anna Peters / nh



In a court session on Wednesday reserved only for reading the charges, Frankfurt prosecutors will read out a huge list of accusations against Alexander Horst M.: These include 67 cases of defamation, hate speech, illegal arms possession, the possession of images of sexual exploitation of children, attempted coercion, defamation of the memory of the deceased, disturbing the peace by threatening a crime, sharing symbols of anti-constitutional organizations, the public incitement to crime, and assaulting an officer of the law.

Arrested in May 2021, the now 54-year-old Berliner was accused of sending some 116 threatening messages by email, fax and text message between August 2018 and March 2021, to federal and state parliamentarians, prominent lawyers, artists, and human rights activists. Most of the people he threatened are believed to be women of color, and he is said to have often included information not publicly available.

According to prosecutors, Alexander Horst M. regularly signed off his letters with "Heil Hitler" and described himself as an SS officer. German media has reported that he has a series of previous convictions, including for fraud and impersonating a police officer.

Watch video 03:27 How racist is Germany's police?

NSU 2.0 complex

Alexander Horst M. is one of several individual cases being investigated across Germany in what has become known as the "NSU 2.0 complex," including investigations into other suspected far-right extremists, and several police officers in the state of Hesse who are under investigation for sharing antisemitic images in a chat group.

One of the central questions of the trial is already clear: How Alexander Horst M. was able to access the private information of the people he threatened. According to prosecutors, the suspect knew how to impersonate officials on the phone to trick authorities into giving out information. The prosecutors also said that the initial suspicion that police officers may have illegally passed on information to the suspect "was not confirmed."

But some of those who received the threats are not satisfied with those explanations and are demanding a much wider investigation.

One of them is Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, who represented several victims of the original NSU during Zschäpe's trial. In an interview last June she recounted that, while she had received dozens of death threats throughout her career, she had decided to press charges in the NSU 2.0 case because "a personal boundary had been crossed."

"The fax contained my daughter's name and my private address," she told local public broadcaster Hessenschau. "I asked straight away: How could the sender have this information about me? On that day I was on business abroad. I came into the hotel and this fax was waiting for me. I was shocked. My child was being threatened and I was thousands of kilometers away from her."

In a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, Basay-Yildiz, Left party politicians Janine Wissler, Anne Helm, and Martina Renner, and cabaret entertainer Idil Baydar and writer Hengameh Yaghoobifarah declared:

"For us, it's a scandal that the investigation is being carried out against a supposed single perpetrator." The women pointed out that there is evidence that police computers were used to access some of the data before the threats were sent.

The court has set 14 trial dates so far, stretching until the end of April, though more dates are expected to be added.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.