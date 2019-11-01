 German far-right lawmakers aim to prove Syria is ′safe country of origin′ | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

German far-right lawmakers aim to prove Syria is 'safe country of origin'

AfD politicians will travel to Syria in an attempt to show that it can be classified as a "safe country of origin," according to a report. They also plan a media campaign to facilitate "remigration" of Syrian refugees.

Smoke rises from a city in northern Syria (Reuters)

Far-right German politicians will travel to Syria on Monday in an attempt to show that the war-torn country can be classified as a "safe country of origin." according to German public broadcasters WDR and NDR.

This is the second time since last March that politicians from Germany's opposition far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) have traveled to Syria. Their goal is to show that returning refugees to Syria will soon be possible since the country is safe, according to them. The report says AfD MP Udo Hemmelgarn confirmed the trip was taking place.

Four AfD representatives from the German parliament will reportedly fly to Damascus on Monday, where they will meet representatives of President Bashar Assad's government.

Like on their previous trip, the representatives plan to take pictures to demonstrate a seemingly peaceful country and use them in a media campaign to push for deportation of Syrian refugees back to their country of origin. The so-called "remigration" policy has been a key part of AfD rhetoric since their formation. It is a term often employed by far-right groups as it implies the return of migrants to their respective ethnic community, not necessarily a specific state or region.

The politicians plan to begin the campaign on Friday in the German parliament, where they will introduce bills that would seek to "normalize" Germany's relationship with Assad's government, which according to the AfD, and in contrast with EU policy, should be recognized as the "sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people." The AfD also wants Germany to acknowledge Russia's influence in Syria and increase cooperation with Russia there.

  • Protesters hold a Refugees not welcome sign at a demonstration in Erfurt, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    German far-right lawmakers travel to Syria

    A group of state and national lawmakers with the German anti-immigration AfD kicked off a week-long trip to Syria by meeting with allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on March 6. Their goal? To prove Syria is safe enough to repatriate refugees living in Germany. Berlin sharply criticized the move, with a government spokesman saying: "Whoever courts this regime disqualifies themselves."

  • US Senator John McCain (picture alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    US Senator John McCain

    The Republican senator made two controversial, private trips to Syria. The first was in May 2013 when he met with members of the opposition Free Syrian Army. Shortly thereafter, the US began training and equipping opposition forces. The second was in January 2017, when McCain met with troops in Kurdish-held northern Syria. Although criticized in the media, Washington hasn't censured the senator.

  • US Representative Tulsi Gabbard (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    US Representative Tulsi Gabbard

    In January 2017, the Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and military veteran went on a "fact finding" visit to Syria. In a complete reversal with US policy, Gabbard met with Assad during her trip. She was staunchly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for the visit. Gabbard is one of the few US politicians to voice doubt over whether the Assad regime has been using chemical weapons.

  • EU flag (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    MEPs meet with Assad

    Three members of the European Parliament led by Spanish MEP Javier Couso Permuy visited Syria and met with Assad as part of a "working visit." The EU parliament denied that the body paid for the trip, calling it an unofficial visit. The MEPs later formed a group called the Syria Peace Process Support Group, which met Assad in Syria again in March 2017.

  • Former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt (picture-alliance/A. Barros)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    Council of Europe head faces consequences

    Pedro Agramunt, the former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) went on a Russia-sponsored trip to Syria in March 2017. During the visit, the Spanish senator not only met with Assad, but with Russian officials, as well. Although he apologized, PACE prohibited him from traveling or speaking on behalf of the assembly. PACE did not have the power to dismiss him.

  • Men walk past damaged buildings in Homs, Syria in May 2014 (Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    French lawmakers spark outrage at home

    In February 2015, four French MPs from different political parties met with Assad — bucking France's no-contact policy with the regime — and toured areas hit hard by the war, including the city of Homs (pictured above).Their trip was swiftly condemned by the French government and there were calls for the MPs to resign. All of them ended up staying in their posts.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

