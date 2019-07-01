 German family-held firms: In Russia we trust | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 07.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

German family-held firms: In Russia we trust

Family businesses in Germany love to be active in Russia, a new study finds. They state that of all the big emerging markets, Russia provides the most favorable labor market and investment conditions.

Knauf employee in Moscow

Despite current political tensions and frequent concerns over the rule of law, a number of emerging economies have recently been able to enhance their attractiveness vis-a-vis German family-run businesses, a new survey by the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) bears out.

The study says that many emerging nations have increased their efforts to become more attractive to foreign small- and medium-sized businesses across Germany.

Nobody is perfect

According to ZEW's most recent ranking, Russia was able to defend its top position as the emerging market that German family firms trust most. They said they were highly pleased with the skilled workers on the ground, but also mentioned the favorable situation pertaining to taxation and low energy costs in Russia. The country retained its top slot depite getting extremely bad marks for its democratic institution-building endeavors.

Runner-up Turkey was also perceived to have taken a string of measures to enhance its attractiveness for both domestic and foreign investors, with German family businesses embracing the nation‘s favorable tax laws and liberal regulatory stipulations.

China was also among the emerging economies where German family firms registered improvements,making investments easier for them. They did complain, though, about a lack of skills among the workforce and low productivity.

Watch video 04:01

China - Europe's partner or rival?

The ZEW survey points out that South Africa has showed the worst development among the big emerging economies last year in the eyes of German family-held firms.  "This is a reflection of what happened under the nine-year presidency of Jacob Zuma, who only stepped down in 2018, and who had caused investors to lose faith in his country,” said the author of the study, ZEW's Friedrich Heinemann.

In last place in the current ranking is Brazil, where the situation was bad and continues to be unfavorable, the study finds in pointing to the country's weak infrastructure and hostile regulatory environment.

Study takeaways

The survey concludes that nations such as Russia and China have strong potential to do a lot more business with the European Union, adding that further improvements largely depend on the easing of political tensions.

ZEW researchers don't fail to note that the results of the study should prompt German policymakers to rethink their economic policy.

"Emerging markets are becoming increasingly attractive as business locations for family-run companies across Germany," the study emphasizes, adding that in many of these countries regulatory restrictions are being removed, and so is a good deal of state control over markets.

"This development is in stark contrast to the situation in Germany where policymakers have bent over backwards to regulate and intervene."

Watch video 01:34

Putin meets industry on sluggish economy

DW recommends

China to 'further open' its doors to Europe, PM Li says ahead of summit

China's Li Keqiang has attempted to quell European skepticism towards China's investment approach ahead of this week's EU-China summit. Some fear projects like the Belt and Road initiative aim to bind countries to China. (08.04.2019)  

Will Russia splash rainy day cash?

The Russian economy is crawling along at a low rate of growth, with oil prices insufficient to boost state revenues. But, an oil price rise raises the prospect of Moscow delving into its oil funds to boost growth. (01.07.2019)  

Do sanctions against Russia work?

The European Union is mulling its own Magnitsky Act — meaning more pressure on Russia. Time to ask what impact current US and EU sanctions have had on the creaking Russian economy so far. (22.11.2018)  

Siemens to hike Russia investment despite Crimea scandal

CEO Joe Kaeser tells DW the German conglomerate hopes to raise its investments in Russia despite EU-US sanctions. He said it was "regrettable" that several Siemens power turbines ended up in Russian-annexed Crimea. (16.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

China - Europe's partner or rival?  

Putin meets industry on sluggish economy  

Related content

Banknote, 1000 russische Rubel

Will Russia splash rainy day cash? 01.07.2019

The Russian economy is crawling along at a low rate of growth, with oil prices insufficient to boost state revenues. But, an oil price rise raises the prospect of Moscow delving into its oil funds to boost growth.

NATO Soldaten in Polen

Poland: More aligned to US than to European partners? 30.08.2019

Donald Trump will not be taking part in commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. But Warsaw hopes visiting US envoys will still want to talk about strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

Telegram App Messenger

Telegram: Better the devil you don't know 24.12.2019

The Russian social media network with aspirations to become a cryptocurrency platform has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The go-to site for neo-Nazis is now also falling foul of US financial authorities.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Asia

US businesses concerned about Iranian cyberattack - Shipping companies have to switch to low sulphur fuels  