 German expressions with a color to brighten up your life | Meet the Germans | DW | 05.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

German expressions with a color to brighten up your life

As in every language, German has a number of idioms referring to a color. But some of their literal translations can be enigmatic for English speakers. Can you guess their meaning?

  • Man painting a wall in gray (picture-alliance/CTK Photo/R. Jansa)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Paint everything gray in gray'

    This list of German "color" idioms begins with the achromatic, very neutral and boring gray. When Germans say that someone is painting everything gray in gray ("alles grau in grau malen") it means that the person is being pessimistic. The word "gray" is repeated twice in the expression. Doesn't that make the pessimist in question sound rather like a realist?

  • egg about to be fried (Colourbox)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'That's not the yellow of an egg'

    Germans have a particular relationship with the egg and for many, the round, bright yellow, yummy yolk can't be topped as the highlight of a breakfast. So if someone says that something is "nicht das Gelbe vom Ei" (not the egg yolk), it means that it's not as perfect as it could be.

  • A blue horse (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To be blue' / 'to make blue'

    "Blau sein" (to be blue) means to be drunk. "Blaumachen" (to make blue) is to skip work or school. Urine and alcohol used to be needed to dye clothes blue. Dyers would often drink the beer themselves first instead of just pouring it into the vats. Since the dyeing process required long waiting periods, it didn't really matter if they were too hungover to actually work the day after ...

  • Green 9 playing card (Imago/Schöning)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Oh, you green nine!'

    "Ach, du grüne Neune!" is an expression of surprise or annoyance, kind of like "good grief!" Its origins are unclear, but one theory relates it to the fact that instead of spades, one of the suits on German playing cards is leaves, also called "green." The equivalent card in a tarot game predicts loss, sickness or other unpleasant events.

  • red thread (picture alliance/blickwinkel)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'The red thread'

    While English doesn't add a color to "a thread of ideas," a recurring theme is described as "der roter Faden" in German. The expression was used by Goethe in his novel 'Elective Affinities': "All the rope used by the Royal Fleet, from the thickest to the thinnest, is twined in such a way that a red thread runs through all of them; it is impossible to remove the thread without undoing the rope..."

  • woman wearing purple dress (Imago/Imagebroker)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Purple: The last try'

    "Lila: der letzte Versuch" is an unflattering — and thankfully outdated — expression used to describe a woman who is desperate to find a partner and wears a purple dress in an attempt to seduce someone. It used to be the hue worn by single women who were too old for the young girl's pink, but later also became a color for equal rights in Germany, with purple overalls serving as a feminist symbol.

  • A white mouse (Fotolia/khmel)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To see white mice'

    The English-speaking world has established "seeing pink elephants" as the standard for a drunken hallucination caused by delirium tremens (DTs), the symptoms a person feels following withdrawal from a high intake of alcohol over a long period of time. One in three people going through DTs has visions of crawling bugs or rodents. The Germans chose white mice to describe those hallucinations.

  • Mensch aergere dich nicht (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To get black angry'

    The expression is so idiomatic that it can now be written in a single word: "schwarzärgen." Originally referring to the discoloration of a corpse, it would be exaggerated to say that Germans only use the expression for something that makes them "angry to death." Pictured above is the German version of the Parcheesi board game, called "Mensch ärgere Dich nicht" — literally, "Don't get angry, man."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Man painting a wall in gray (picture-alliance/CTK Photo/R. Jansa)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Paint everything gray in gray'

    This list of German "color" idioms begins with the achromatic, very neutral and boring gray. When Germans say that someone is painting everything gray in gray ("alles grau in grau malen") it means that the person is being pessimistic. The word "gray" is repeated twice in the expression. Doesn't that make the pessimist in question sound rather like a realist?

  • egg about to be fried (Colourbox)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'That's not the yellow of an egg'

    Germans have a particular relationship with the egg and for many, the round, bright yellow, yummy yolk can't be topped as the highlight of a breakfast. So if someone says that something is "nicht das Gelbe vom Ei" (not the egg yolk), it means that it's not as perfect as it could be.

  • A blue horse (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To be blue' / 'to make blue'

    "Blau sein" (to be blue) means to be drunk. "Blaumachen" (to make blue) is to skip work or school. Urine and alcohol used to be needed to dye clothes blue. Dyers would often drink the beer themselves first instead of just pouring it into the vats. Since the dyeing process required long waiting periods, it didn't really matter if they were too hungover to actually work the day after ...

  • Green 9 playing card (Imago/Schöning)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Oh, you green nine!'

    "Ach, du grüne Neune!" is an expression of surprise or annoyance, kind of like "good grief!" Its origins are unclear, but one theory relates it to the fact that instead of spades, one of the suits on German playing cards is leaves, also called "green." The equivalent card in a tarot game predicts loss, sickness or other unpleasant events.

  • red thread (picture alliance/blickwinkel)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'The red thread'

    While English doesn't add a color to "a thread of ideas," a recurring theme is described as "der roter Faden" in German. The expression was used by Goethe in his novel 'Elective Affinities': "All the rope used by the Royal Fleet, from the thickest to the thinnest, is twined in such a way that a red thread runs through all of them; it is impossible to remove the thread without undoing the rope..."

  • woman wearing purple dress (Imago/Imagebroker)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'Purple: The last try'

    "Lila: der letzte Versuch" is an unflattering — and thankfully outdated — expression used to describe a woman who is desperate to find a partner and wears a purple dress in an attempt to seduce someone. It used to be the hue worn by single women who were too old for the young girl's pink, but later also became a color for equal rights in Germany, with purple overalls serving as a feminist symbol.

  • A white mouse (Fotolia/khmel)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To see white mice'

    The English-speaking world has established "seeing pink elephants" as the standard for a drunken hallucination caused by delirium tremens (DTs), the symptoms a person feels following withdrawal from a high intake of alcohol over a long period of time. One in three people going through DTs has visions of crawling bugs or rodents. The Germans chose white mice to describe those hallucinations.

  • Mensch aergere dich nicht (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    8 colorful German idioms

    'To get black angry'

    The expression is so idiomatic that it can now be written in a single word: "schwarzärgen." Originally referring to the discoloration of a corpse, it would be exaggerated to say that Germans only use the expression for something that makes them "angry to death." Pictured above is the German version of the Parcheesi board game, called "Mensch ärgere Dich nicht" — literally, "Don't get angry, man."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Some German idioms mentioning a color have a direct translation in English, but that's obviously not always the case for every expression.

Take the color green, for example. In both cultures, it's associated with nature, spring, youth, hope and envy. 

Colored pencils sit in a row (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Using color expression can broaden your palette of German vocabulary!

In English, someone who is skilled with plants has a green thumb. In German, they will likewise be described as having "einen grünen Daumen." And to "be green with envy" also exists in German — although yellow is also often used for the same expression, "grün (oder gelb) vor Neid."

A person who is naïve and lacks experience is "green behind the ears" — "noch grün hinter den Ohren" — and if you give a project the green light in English, you can also give the go-ahead with the same words in German: "das grüne Licht geben." Both refer to a traffic light turning green. 

A green four-leaf clover up close (picture alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

If you tell someone in English you'd like to 'praise them over the green clover,' they may be more than a little confused

However, an English speaker won't necessarily be able to guess the meaning of other German idiomatic references to the color green.

  • "Auf keinen grünen Zweig kommen" (literally: not come to any green branch) is said of someone who is not able to accomplish anything in life.
  • "Das ist dasselbe in Grün" (the same thing in green): a way of saying that two things are essentially the same despite apparent differences, as in "same difference."    
  •  "Über den grünen Klee loben" (praise over the green clover): It's the equivalent of "praise to the skies." The origin of the German expression is unclear, but one explanation is that cemeteries used to be covered with clover — and it's easier to glorify someone who's already dead. Or another theory is that clover was also a marker of the freshest grass in the spring, so to be portrayed as better than clover would be the utmost flattery.

Click through the gallery above for different German idioms that don't translate directly into English.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Watch video 06:29

Best German idioms | Meet the Germans

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German idioms involving shoes

Germans use many idioms, including quite a few shoe-related ones. Are you "fit as a sneaker" or just a "house-shoe hero"? Here are some you can try on for size! (29.07.2019)  

Is your pig whistling? Quirky German idioms featuring pigs

It's the Chinese Year of the Pig — time to let out the sow, as they say in Germany. From whistling pigs to the sow's claw, the German language has many quirky idioms featuring this porky animal. (04.02.2019)  

Advertisement

Arts.21

Film still Born on the 4th of July | actors Tom Cruise & Willem Dafoe (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

Trauma and Patriotism

With Vietnam, war entered the living room via our televisions for the first time. The images ranged from real footage to propaganda. Films like "Coming Home" or "Born on the Fourth of July" depict the war's fallen heroes and traumatized veterans.  

Books

Sayragul Sauytbay (Regina Recht)

Sayragul Sauytbay: How China destroys Kazakh culture

The former Kazakh camp inmate Sayragul Sauytbay speaks out about the oppression of Muslim minorities in China — and has received death threats for this.  

News

Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. (Imago/UPI Photo/A. Carpenter)

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.  

Culture

Banksy Werke Mediterranian Sea View 2017 wird versteigert (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/London News Pictures/S. Chung)

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  