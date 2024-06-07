German exports gather pace, boosting recovery hopes

PoliticsGermany
German exports gather pace, boosting recovery hopesJune 7, 2024
Exports from Germany appeared to accelerate in figures released on Monday, boosting hopes that Europe's largest economy emerged from a downturn.
Germany's export-orientated economy was particularly hard hit in recent years by a slowdown in the global economy, temporarily high energy prices, and rising interest rates.
German exports for April rose by 1.6%, comfortably surpassing March's 1.1% figure. However, imports also grew — by 2.0% compared to the previous month.
While goods worth €136.5 billion were exported from Germany, €114.5 billion in products were imported.
This article was written using material from the DPA news agency.