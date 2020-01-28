German EU lawmaker resigns over neo-Nazi past

A German lawmaker in the European Parliament resigned from the body's far-left bloc on Tuesday after reports surfaced that he had once been a member of the neo-Nazi National Democratic (NPD) party.
Martin Buschmann, 49, a member of the fringe Animal Protection Party, admitted that he had joined the NPD "25 years ago" because he had "had fallen in love with a woman" who was a member.
According to a local newspaper near the Hamburg suburbs where Buschmann grew up, the Kreiszeitung-Wochenblatt, Buschmann was an NPD member from 1992 to 1996, when he resigned. The paper further accused Buschmann of initially trying to cover up his ties to the neo-Nazis, saying his lawyer had first denied that the lawmaker was a member — until they received correspondence instead debating the meaning of the term "active" participant.
Buschmann turned to left-wing causes after leaving the NPD, having been a member of the small Animal Protection Party since 2009. Before admitting his past, he had told the Kreiszeitung-Wochenblatt that he was politicized by his opposition to the LPT pharmacology labratory in Hamburg, which has received repeated criticism for its inhumane treatment of lab animals.
Writing on his Facebook page, Buschmann said he had not been a particularly ardent member of the NPD, but that he had found it "difficult to resist the group dynamics" and had volunteered to carry out several party jobs.
He apologized for his past, "Nothing disgusts me more than racism, anti-Semitism, fascism or discrimination of any kind."
The European United Left - Nordic Green Left group in the European Parliament said in a statement that it was "disappointed in the breach of trust that has been committed" and had agreed with Buschmann's desire to resign.
German political parties you've never heard of
The Animal Protection Party
In Germany, animal rights activists block off whole highways to make sure toads can cross them safely. So it's no wonder that a party like "Human Environment Animal Welfare" exists. But maybe the larger Green Party has taken the wind out of the animal protectors' sails a bit. In 2013, they could only sway around 140,000 out of Germany's almost 62 million eligible voters.
German political parties you've never heard of
The Republicans
This one is slightly confusing. Germany has its own Republicans - the REP, as they're known here, have no relation to the party of US President Donald Trump. German Republicans are right-wing nationalists who call themselves "conservative patriots" and say they're fighting to "preserve our culture and identity."
German political parties you've never heard of
The Party
Yep, this party's simply called The Party. It was founded in 2004 by the editors of German satire magazine "Titanic." The party head is Martin Sonneborn (pictured), who won The Party a seat in the European Parliament in 2014. Maybe this can improve The Party's results in the upcoming Bundestag election. In the previous one, it claimed fewer than 79,000 votes.
German political parties you've never heard of
Referendum Party
For the party "Starting now... Democracy through referendums - politics for the people," Switzerland is a big role model. Politicians in the German Referendum Party want all political decisions made by the people. They say this would democratize the "rule of the parties" and would lead to policies focused on the voter instead of pharmaceutical or banking lobbyists.
German political parties you've never heard of
Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany
The MLPD is a small party even though half of Germany was once Communist: While the country was divided from 1949 to 1989, East Germany was ruled by the Socialist Unity Party. Today, the far-left MLPD doesn't play a role in German politics. In the last Bundestag election they got a mere 24,000 votes.
German political parties you've never heard of
Christians for Germany
"Alliance C - Christians for Germany" is a Christian party that was created in 2015 when the Christian-fundamentalist Party of Bible-abiding Christians and the Party for Labor, Environment and Family merged. The party advocates what they see as biblical values: citizen freedom, the rule of law, marriage, family and the preservation of God's creation.
German political parties you've never heard of
The Humanists
In a country so often governed by Christian Democrats, perhaps it’s no surprise that a party called The Humanists is only running in one state. Founded in 2014, with fewer than 200 members, its motto is "freedom, fairness, progress." The party’s lengthy program addresses aspects including an end to government funding for churches in Germany.
German political parties you've never heard of
V-Partei³
Voters almost across the board can vote for the V-Partei³ (the V-cubed party) - the party for "Veränderung" ("change" in English), Vegetarians and Vegans. Founded in 2016 at the Veggieworld trade fair in Munich, the party has about 1,200 members. By 2030, they’d like to see all butchers go out of business, true to their motto: "We love life."
German political parties you've never heard of
Alliance for an Unconditional Basic Income
Several countries have launched basic income pilot projects and the new German party Alliance for an Unconditional Basic Income is also asking for just that: a basic income for everyone, no matter whether they work or not. Voters in all 16 federal states can cast their ballot for this alliance - even if it remains up in the air how the party would finance such an income, and how much it would be.
German political parties you've never heard of
Bergpartei
Despite its name, the Berlin-only Bergpartei (mountain party) has nothing to do with climbing. In an alliance with the Über-Party, it’s finally made the electoral roll at the fourth attempt. Members describe themselves as "artists, former squatters, job hoppers, media guys and other creative people" - and for a lack of funds, these leftists design their own campaign posters.
German political parties you've never heard of
DU - The Urban
Another Berlin-only party is the spanking new The Urban, a Hip-Hop Party: 253 members and counting, hoping to propagate what links them, the essence of hip-hop music - respect, a sense of community and creativity. The party program has a special focus on anti-racism and anti-discrimination.
German political parties you've never heard of
The Pensioners
You won't see this group on the ballot in the 2017 Bundestag elections anymore: the German Pensioner Party has retired. In the 2013 elections, it got a mere 25,000 votes and in 2016, party officials disbanded it for good.
Author: Carla Bleiker, Dagmar Breitenbach