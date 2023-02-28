German etiquette: What tourists should know
Thinking about visiting Germany but know little about the local culture? No worries, here are some pointers on what to expect and how to avoid embarrassment.
Greetings
Imagine you've just arrived in Germany and have already made a new friend. What's the typical way to greet another person in Germany, you wonder? Most people extend their right hand for a handshake, while maintaining eye contact. Close friends might give each other a little peck on the cheek or hug.
Du or Sie?
How do you address your new friend? German has a formal and more casual way of saying "you," after all. Depending on the age and status of your acquaintance, especially when you don't know each other well, you may want to opt for the formal, distanced "Sie." You will find young people and friends using the casual "Du."
Making reservations on the phone
Now imagine you're planning to have dinner with your new friend. You want to make a reservation at a restaurant. Typically, in Germany, when calling up a restaurant you'll introduce yourself, give your first and last name and then state your business. That said, it's not unusual for your counterpart to ask you to repeat your name, or spell your surname to make a booking.
German punctuality
It's said Germans are usually on time and hate tardiness. That's pretty accurate. When you arrange to meet someone at 7 pm, be sure to show up on time, or give notice if you're running late. The same goes for booked tables. Show up late, and your restaurant may have seated other guests instead.
Dinner table etiquette
You're meeting your new German buddy for dinner. But what's the proper dining etiquette? In Germany, most people wish each other "guten Appetit" — a good appetite — before eating and drinking. It's also considered rude to talk with food in your mouth. At restaurants, many guest will place a napkin on their lap. And ask to take leftovers home — unless they're at a high-class restaurant.
Drinks
Many Germans will enjoy an alcoholic beverage along with dinner. Beer and red wine are popular with meat dishes, whereas white wine is often paired with fish. Before taking your first sip, however, raise your glass, or clink glasses, make eye contact and say "prost," German for cheers. According to folk legend, failing to do so can bring bad luck.
Footing the bill
You've had a fabulous dinner but now you wonder who will pay for what. In Germany, that depends on whom you're having dinner with. Often, friends will split the bill. Whereas if you're on a date, it's not uncommon for one party — often the man — to invite the other. By the way, a 10% tip is appreciated at sit-down restaurants.
Recycling
Separating and properly disposing of glass, plastics, paper, organic waste and hazardous materials is a big deal in Germany. Many houses will have an array of different colored bins in the basement or backyard for various kinds of waste. Roadside refuse cans also are ubiquitous in Germany, so make use of them. Littering is frowned upon.
Traffic
You and your new German friend decide to drive to the seaside. Finally, you get to experience Germany's famous Autobahn, or motorway, that everyone talks about. It's true, many sections really do not have speed limit! On the motorway, be sure to stick to the right lane, as the left side is reserved for speedy drivers and overtaking other cars.
Nudity
Depending on where you've headed, you might find yourself among naked beachgoers. Germany has a number of nudist beaches, but fret not, if this makes you uncomfortable, a conventional beach will mostly likely be nearby. Most saunas in Germany, however, require you to get fully naked.