German energy prices hard to tame

Shortly before the end of the year, many natural gas customers in Germany received a letter from their gas provider announcing hefty price increases for the next year. For the lucky ones, it will be only 10% more expensive. Those less fortunate or with an unfavorable contract will have to pay 20% or even 30% more to keep their homes warm during the winter season.

A recovery of the global economy after an economic downturn has seldom been linked so clearly to rising prices of energy. The healthier the world's two largest economies, the US and China, grew, the higher the prices for oil and gas climbed.

And it is above all the prices for energy that are driving inflation rates to record highs in the US and Europe. Inflation has been hitting new highs for months, something not seen since the 1970s and 1980s. In November, inflation in America hit 6.8%, the highest since June 1982.

Gas supplies down

The price increase for natural gas was particularly steep in 2021. Since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic started to travel around the globe, the price for natural gas on futures markets multiplied.

The long-term average price for a single MWh used to be between €15 and €20. But a look at the quotations for delivery dates after the winter heating season shows that these times may be over. With prices at over €60 for deliveries at the end of June, natural gas will remain three times as expensive in the summer of 2022 than its long-term average.

Investment backlog pushes oil production

Crude oil also became significantly more expensive in the course of the year. At the end of 2020, a barrel of North Sea Brent cost just under $52. A year later, on December 9, it hit $75. That is a sharp increase in price, but it is still more affordable than at the end of October, when it hit a three-year high of over $86 a barrel.

The International Energy Forum (IEF), based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, assumes that the global demand for crude oil will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022. It's based on the assumption that no new coronavirus variants will cause major lockdowns in China and the demand for fossil fuels declines so much that prices collapse again.

After all, China is still pursuing a zero-COVID strategy and has quarantined huge container ports, factories and entire regions and sent them into lockdown without hesitation.

Nobody knows where the price of oil will settle in the coming year. But the odds are it won't be as cheap as it was in 2020. At that time, the oil price temporarily plummeted to around $20 a barrel.

At the end of that April, the futures markets went crazy because of the collapse in demand from industrial lockdowns in China and Europe. On April 20, the price of American West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned negative for the first time in history. In other words, buyers practically got something extra if they took the oil from the dealers — because they no longer knew where to put it.

For industry and consumers, this means that in 2022 it will remain just as expensive for car drivers at the petrol station and companies that have to transport their goods from A to B. There is one consolation though, since we are still a long way from the all-time high of July 2008. At that time a barrel of North Sea Brent crude oil cost more than $147.

Blame VAT and CO2 pricing

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the cost of energy has risen by more than 18% within a year by the end of October. Two factors play a key role in this price surge.

There was a temporary reduction in value added tax (VAT) from 19% to 16% in the second half of 2020. On January 1, 2021, it went back up to its normal rate.

In addition, the CO2 tax introduced by the previous government resulted in higher energy prices. Every ton of greenhouse gas produced when heating with gas or oil, like every ton of CO2 that gasoline and diesel cars emit, has cost €25 since the beginning of 2021. The AvD automobile club calculated that this CO2 tax had made every liter of gasoline more expensive by around 7 cents and a liter of diesel more expensive by almost 8 cents in the past year.

Electricity will also cost more rather than less, because the energy crunch in Europe is continuing. European utilities have to burn more gas, coal and oil in winter because of the cold weatheras renewables fail to fill the gap

A look at the futures markets doesn't seem to reveal any easing. Most recently, the prices for electricity to be delivered next year climbed by almost 11% in Germany and by 7.7% in France. It is an all-time high. And the high prices this month are already affecting futures contracts for years to come.

It may be a long winter

"Winter is far from over," warned Arne Bergvik, chief analyst at the Swedish energy company Jamtkraft. Speaking to Bloomberg, he said a cold start to winter would lead to "high energy prices for the rest of the season," because there was less and less stored gas or hydropower to go around.

The world has been grappling with energy shortages since the big economies started to recover from the pandemic and demand skyrocketed compared with the global economic slump in 2020. At the same time, the supply is limited because less money has been invested in fossil fuels for years.

At the beginning of December, the International Energy Forum said that investments in oil and natural gas production would have to be increased to $523 billion per year by the end of this decade in order to stop further sharp rises in energy prices. The fact that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been limiting its production for years in tandem with other producers such as Russia, has also ensured that supply is scarce and prices are high.

No help from the German government

The fact that fossil fuel energy is becoming an expensive commodity is no surprise to the German government. In fact, it is a tool they are using to help make the economy climate- neutral more quickly. Indeed, the price for every ton of CO2 is set to increase by a further €10 every year.

This should make it less and less attractive for drivers and companies to use gasoline or diesel cars.

Taking all this into consideration, it seems rather unlikely that there will be cheap energy in abundance again at some point in the foreseeable future. Energy will only really become cheap again if global demand collapses like it did with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

This article has been translated from German.