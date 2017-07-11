German Embassy diplomat confirmed killed in Beirut blast

A German diplomat was killed in Tuesday's massive explosion in Beirut, marking the first death of a German citizen due to the blast.

"Our worst fears have been confirmed," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. "A member of our embassy in Beirut has been killed in the aftermath of the explosion in her home. All employees of the Federal Foreign Office are in deep grieving for their colleague."

"I would like to thank everyone who, like our late colleague, takes great personal risks around the world every day in serving our country," added Maas.

On Thursday, Maas also said that Germany would "not leave the people of Beirut in the lurch," and pledged Germany's support in the crisis.

"The catastrophe may have reduced Beirut to rubble, but our friendship with Lebanon has not been shaken," he wrote in a guest commentary in Bild newspaper.

The death toll from the blast stands at 137. However, that figure is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to search for victims.

