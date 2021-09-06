German election: What is Angela Merkel's foreign policy legacy?

Hardly anyone outside Germany knew who Angela Merkel was when she first became chancellor in 2005. And hardly anyone could have imagined how much she would shape world politics.

She quickly found her feet, both at home and abroad. From the beginning, she largely shaped her government's approach to foreign policy herself, rather than leave it to the foreign minister. As host of the G8 Summit, held in the Baltic coast resort of Heiligendamm in 2007, she was already dealing confidently with the most important heads of state and government in the world. In retrospect, it looks like an almost idyllic world.

Angela Merkel hosted a G7 summit with George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin in Heiligendamm in 2007

Germany takes the lead in the euro crisis

However, the chancellor would soon have to switch to crisis mode: In 2008 the global financial crisis broke out. The euro, one of the strongest symbols of European unification, came under pressure. "If the euro fails, then Europe fails," Merkel warned.

Under Merkel, the nation with the strongest economy in the EU reluctantly took on the leadership role in Europe. On one hand, the German government forced tough austerity and reform measures on the particularly indebted countries: in Greece, some critics even drew parallels with the German occupation during World War II. On the other hand, Merkel approved extensive European aid. Germany's liability for the debts of other countries increased massively.

The fact that the remainder of the EU, on the whole, accepted Germany's new leadership role is also due to Merkel's sensitive demeanor. She combines a "culture of restraint" with a "culture of responsibility," as political scientist Johannes Varwick from the University of Halle put it in an interview with DW.

Greek public opinion famously attacked Angela Merkel as excessively tough in the financial crisis

France and Germany: Not-so-close neighbors and allies

Germany's growing role also created a power imbalance with France. Merkel was expressly committed to this closest partner; the media even invented the portmanteau Merkozy because of her good cooperation with then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

But she let the demands of various French presidents — most recently Emmanuel Macron — for a deepening of the EU, for example by creating a eurozone finance minister, fizzle out.

That was a "missed opportunity," according to Henning Hoff from the German Council on Foreign Relations. And there has been an "increasing alienation" from France, political scientist Varwick told DW, adding that Merkel had "no great visions" with regard to deepening the EU.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy had a famously close relationship with Angela Merkel

Fascinated by China

Apart from this, the chancellor continued the foreign policy of earlier governments: objective, businesslike, without big gestures, in good agreement with all sides where possible — always with an eye toward Germany's worldwide economic interests.

This paid off: Trade, especially with China, grew rapidly. Merkel often traveled to China and seemed fascinated. Hoff saw from her an "admiration of Chinese economic power bordering on awe." Questions of human rights were only cautiously brought up by her there.

Germany is keen to make sure that Volkswagen cars are sold in China

Generous asylum policy

Nothing made Merkel more famous worldwide — and nothing polarized public opinion more on her domestically and internationally — than her decision to keep Germany's borders open for the hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants coming to the country in August and September of 2015. She justified this with Christian charity — as well as with her experience as a citizen of the communist former East Germany, the GDR, with its impenetrable borders. Merkel posed for selfies with Syrian refugees — Germany became a place people from all over the world looked to in hopes of a better life.

She was chosen as "Person of the Year" by Time magazine, dubbed "Chancellor of the free world." Others, especially governments in eastern European Union countries, resented her for trying to impose her generous asylum policy on the whole of the EU. Since then, right-wing populism in Europe has significantly increased.

Relations with Washington cool down

Merkel was initially an ardent supporter of a close trans-Atlantic relationship. As an opposition politician, she even advocated for the Iraq war of US President George W. Bush, something the vast majority of the German population rejected at the time.

But relations cooled under her tenure, also because under Bush and his successor Barack Obama the US was increasingly orienting itself toward Asia. Under Obama, who in retrospect described Merkel as his most important foreign policy partner, it was revealed in 2013 that the US secret service had spied on the chancellor for years. Merkel was outraged: "Spying among friends, that is unacceptable," she said.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Who will blink first? German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump were at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seemed to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019, the pair seemed to be staring each other down.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Who's the boss now? The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents The handshake that wasn't President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Look me in the eye Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stood in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seemed to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents All smiles Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents A time to make friends At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Do you feel the same? Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Pork chop politics In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents This land is my land In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Trans-Atlantic love At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents That's a good one! November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes are high for the German-American friendship now Biden has been elected president. Author: Peter Hille



Dark clouds

The global political situation changed: Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014; the British voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU; shortly afterward, Donald Trump became president of the United States. With his slogan "America first", he thumbed his nose at multilateralism.

With a view to the US, Merkel stated with disappointment in 2017: "The times when we could fully rely on others are to an extent over."

Hoff attests to her the "extraordinary ability to hold Europe and the West together and keep conflicting parties in dialogue." She tried repeatedly to do just that in the Ukraine-Russia conflict but was ultimately unsuccessful. This ability was demonstrated, however, when she held fast to the German-Russian natural gas project Nord Stream 2, which was opposed by the US and eastern EU countries.

Right at the end of her chancellorship, in mid-August — to the surprise of Berlin and Washington — the consequences of a colossal misjudgment by the US, but also by Merkel, were demonstrated. Shortly after the withdrawal of Western troops, the Taliban took over the whole of Afghanistan at lightning speed. Everything Germany had tried to achieve for the civilian population there is now in danger of being lost. The German government reacted much too late and argued over whether and how to take in local Afghan employees who now fear the bloody revenge of the Taliban. The debacle is already likely to go down as one of the low points on Merkel's record in governance.

'Nothing can be taken for granted'

Merkel has never been a stirring speaker; she hardly exudes enthusiasm. But, especially during times of crisis, she showed what Varwick describes as "a mixture of pragmatism, assertiveness and personal robustness."

Hoff also sees her as a "tireless crisis manager," who has "accomplished a great deal." However, Merkel was "always primarily concerned with preserving the status quo." She had "used the crises too little as opportunities for new beginnings and fundamental change," for example, promoting steps toward greater integration in the EU.

Varwick sums up Merkel's approach to foreign policy this way: She has understood "that Germany has global interests and, on the one hand, Germany is too small to achieve things by itself. On the other hand, because of its size and role in Europe, it is condemned to leadership."

How, then, might Merkel herself summarize her foreign policy perspective? Her comments when she received her 16th honorary doctorate, from US-based Harvard University in 2019, perhaps give some insight: "Nothing can be taken for granted. Our individual freedoms cannot be taken for granted; democracy cannot be taken for granted, neither peace nor prosperity."

This article has been translated from German

