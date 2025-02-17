German election: Top candidates spar in four-way showdown

German election: Top candidates spar in four-way showdownPublished February 17, 2025last updated February 18, 2025
The four main candidates for chancellor answered policy questions on public broadcaster ARD in the final week before Germany's federal election.
The snap federal election was called for February 23 after the current coalition government collapsed in November last year.
Right-wing opposition parties have remained steadily in the lead — Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU at around 30%, followed by Alice Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at around 20%.
Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck's Green Party, are coming in fourth with just over 13%.
Green party candidate Habeck hammered on cost of environmental infrastructure and tech
Robert Habeck, the candidate for the Green Party, was immediately confronted with a question on the high cost of updating energy infrastructure, especially when it comes to housing, solar panels, heat pumps - and rising construction costs in general.
Habeck pointed to the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices as well as the need to weed out Germany's bureaucracy, claiming his party had advanced initiatives to that end.
Habeck added that one of the biggest mistakes the three-way SPD/Green/FDP coalition had made at the beginning of their time in power was not investing more in long-tern structural funding.
He returned to the question later citing the concept of an investment premium, including massive short-term tax breaks, as a way to kick-start the economy and thus alleviate strain in the housing and healthcare markets for instance.
When asked which topic he thought had not received too little attention during this election campaign Habeck immediately replied that it had been the environment. He then called out Friedrich Merz for claiming to be "technologically open" on the energy front, accusing him of using the term as a backdoor attack on existing environmental policies. He then sounded the alarm, saying Merz's projected shift could eventually lead to the collapse of the European climate movement, noting that if Germany dropped support for the fight to cut carbon emissions, other European countries would follow suit.
He then fielded a number of questions centered on the high cost of healthcare and education, arguing that churches involved in social work should receive state support and that millionaires should be forced to contribute to the country's healthcare system — in which lower-income citizens pay proportionately higher prices for coverage.
Habeck also said that government investments in funding things like healthcare and student loans, should keep pace with inflation and cost of living.
He then called for closing loopholes in laws regulating housing markets rather than removing current rent caps as Merz has suggested, noting that this would only drive housing prices higher still.
Finally, when asked how we can free ourselves from tech oligarchs, Habeck called the idea that "the world's most powerful man, the US president; and world's richest man, Elon Musk, have joined forces to do away with limits to power" — "a massive attack on our values." He also called out US Vice President JD Vance for hiding behind claims of "freedom of speech" when recently calling for less regulation on US social media platforms in the EU, saying algorithms must be made public and Vance should be transparent about what freedoms he is talking about.
Lastly, Habeck made the case for the creation of a German or EU social media and communications platform, saying it would not only produce wealth while adding, "we cannot put our communications, our opinion and our democracy under the influence of Chinese algorithms or the radical right-wing fantasies of Elon Musk."
AfD's Weidel takes the stage and is asked about immigration and healthcare
Upon arrival, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate Alice Weidel was immediately confronted with a question from a Catholic priest who asked how she would assure foreigners working in nursing that they have a home in Germany.
Weidel argued that the AfD was against illegal migration but was interested in integration in acknowledging that Germany needs immigration.
Weidel then claimed foreigners were driving up German crime rates - calling out Afghans, Iraqis and Syrians, and called it unfair that anyone advocating for qualified immigration but an end to illegal immigration a racist.
A gay questioner called out Weidel for what he labeled her lack of credibility, noting that she herself was living a lifestyle, in a same-sex relationship, detested by her own party. She parried the question by saying she hoped that her party would seek to make the lives of young citizens better by providing economic opportunity.
Asked if she would consider a minimum age limit for children and the use of social media or mobile telephones, she said that it is up to adults to work as role models, though she did agree it was a good idea to ban the use of cellphones in schools.
Asked how to make traditional jobs, such as those at small businesses such as bakeries, attractive to foreigners (because of falling German birthrates) Weidel argued that energy prices, taxes and bureaucracy needed to be slashed.
When asked about the possibility of a German "Dexit" Weidel said the AfD was not interested in leaving the EU, but argued for more sovereignty for individual member states.
An elderly woman in the audience again asked Weidel about her own family life and the AfD's program of defining marriage as an institution between a man and a woman. Weidel argued that same-sex families could live in role-model relationships.
Yet another voter drilled down on whether same-sex partnerships were equal in the eyes of her party, and if so why it is not anchored in the party's platform, which she failed to answer.
Scholz on retirement and healthcare funding and the US
Next up was Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD. Having greeted Merz with a handshake the two agreed that they would not be working in the same administration after February 23 — one possible coalition envisioned by analysts would be a so-called Grand Coalition between the CDU and SPD.
Scholz fielded questions about retirement funds as well as healthcare and the problem of training, payment and understaffing.
An Afghan questioner made an emotional plea for more opportunities — such as stipends for specialized training — for foreigners who want to live their lives in Germany, especially in the healthcare sector.
After trips to Paris to confer with allies about the war in Ukraine after the Munich Security Conference, Scholz was asked how he planned to maintain good relations with the US.
The chancellor acknowledged the historical importance of US-German ties, citing security as key, as well as economic ties, while at the same time accusing US Vice President JD Vance of interfering in Germany's elections.
Scholz suggested more flexible career choices, higher employment and foreign laborers as a path to financing future pensions when confronted with the looming time bomb represented by an aging population and a dearth of young workers paying into social security.
When asked about the related problem of fixed-income senior poverty and rising rents, Scholz said laws must be passed to cap rents and more affordable housing was needed.
He defended his administration's actions, claiming that it had laid the groundwork for hundreds of thousands of new apartments, despite not having delivered on his promise to build them when he took office.
Merz insists on deportations
When asked how he expected to resolve Germany's crime problem — which a questioner suggested was largely a matter of psychological illness — through immigration laws, Merz stuck to his plan to deport immigrants saying those here illegally should not receive such treatment and that it was undeniable that they were committing crimes.
Merz speaks on youth engagement, parental responsibility for children
Merz also used a question from a young voter about political engagement to call for more personal engagement in political parties.
Responding to a teacher who asked what changes to the education system he would like to see, Merz said that this was a competence of Germany's states and not the federal government. He also called for more parental responsibility for the education of their children.
Merz wants 'innovate' climate solutions rather than 'regulation'
Next, Merz was asked directly when voters could expect to see an adequate climate plan when it comes to agriculture. Arguing that the current government's approach was driving away voters, he said that if Germany wants to reduce CO2 emissions it needs to present "innovative" solutions that incorporate "new technologies," not more regulation.
Responding to the same question, Merz said that his party opposed implementing a phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles.
Merz calls for tax breaks and tougher welfare stance
Lindner celebrates poll showing 5% for FDP
Christian Lindner, the leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), celebrated the results of a poll that showed that his party could clear the 5% hurdle to enter parliament.
"Awesome, Forsa with 5!" FDP top candidate Christian Lindner posted on the platform X, referring to a poll conducted by the Forsa research institute.
The Forsa poll is the first that sees the party on the cusp of re-entering the Bundestag.
A short time later, Lindner deleted the post, saying it had been a "spontaneous" display of excitement.
"I'm returning to official language," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
All other polls have given the FDP only three to four percent of the vote. In the last elections, the FDP still managed to win 11%.
The FDP was a junior coalition partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, but the coalition collapsed in November, leading to the calling of snap elections.
Wagenknecht loses legal bid to join town hall
Following criticism that smaller parties were not invited to participate in Monday's televised town hall, Sahra Wagenknecht and her populist BSW party have failed in their legal bid to join the show.
Germany's top court refused to hear their case, meaning BSW — along with the Left and the FDP — will not make an appearance on the show.
The decision not to include the three has been met with some critique over a perceived lack of fairness.
Organizers have defended their decision only to include the candidates from the top four parties, citing time constraints.
Left Party wins 'under-18 election'
Germany's national youth council DBJR announced the results of its "under-18 election" on Monday, with the Left Party coming in as a clear winner at 20.84%.
Despite struggling to meet the 5% hurdle to join parliament in polling with registered voters, young people appeared to resonate with its message of affordable housing, increased taxes on the rich, and calls for the world's biggest polluters — rich people and large companies — to bear the financial burden of climate change.
The Left was followed by the SPD, CDU, AfD, and then the Greens at only 12% following youth dissatisifaction with the latter moving towards the political center.
Police suspect arson in SPD bus fire
Police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein said on Monday that they "suspect arson and are investigating all possible leads" after a campaign bus was set on fire overnight.
The bus belongs to lawmaker Nina Scheer, a member of Chancellor Scholz's embattled SPD.
SPD General Secretary Matthias Miersch called the incident an attack on democracy, saying "the entire SPD stands in solidarity with Nina Scheer and her team...we continue to fight for social and just politics."
According to polls, the conservative CDU is polling at nearly 40% in the state and the SPD at 16%, neck and neck with the far-right AfD.
Who are Germany's main parties? The little three
Business-friendly and focused on finances, the Free Democrats (FDP) ruled in coalition with the SPD and Greens until November, when they left the government over budget disputes. The FDP does not want to relax Germany's debt brake. They also stand for lowering taxes, smaller government, and increased immigration controls. The party has faced criticism for unrealistic proposals and a lack of change in leadership and policy as it tumbles in the polls.
The Left is calling for nationwide rent controls, creating more affordable housing, price controls on groceries, and lowering taxes for the poorest Germans while increasing taxes on the rich. The party has long been viewed skeptically by some for its origins in East German socialism, as well as for being soft towards Russia.
The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) is named for its leader, a former top figure for the Left. The populist party holds both traditionally left and traditionally right views. For example, it seeks to reevaluate Germany's relationship with Russia and impose stricter immigration laws but also wants to increase minimum wage and affordable housing. Critics argue that the party is unserious and not competent to govern.
All three of these parties are in danger of falling under the 5% hurdle necessary to enter the Bundestag.
Who are Germany's main parties? The big four
There are seven main parties fighting for seats in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag.
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU are a center-right coalition that was in power for 16 years under former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Under new leader Friedrich Merz, the party has become slightly more conservative. Their main policy proposals include lowering taxes and deregulating sectors of the economy, strengthening immigration laws and stepping up deportations, and increased spending on defense. The conservatives recently lost a major debate in the Bundestag over immigration proposals constitutional experts said violated German law.
The Social Democrats (SPD) are a center-left party represented by incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Their platform relies on progressive reforms such as lowering taxes on food and income tax for everyone but the mega-rich, increasing minimum wage, and protecting pensions. The party, has suffered in the polls due to anger over Germany's stagnating economy under Scholz and a spate of attacks carried out by failed asylum seekers who evaded deportation orders.
Germany's Greens want to lower taxes on energy to reduce costs for consumers, relax the country's debt brake in order to increase spending on modernization, take a stronger stance against China and Russia, and make Germany's energy grid more sustainable. The party has been part of Scholz's coalition, and thus has also shouldered the blame for the country's economic woes. Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is the party's candidate for chancellor, has also been criticized for agreeing to energy deals with oil giants in the Middle East as a member of the Green party.
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the first far-right party to enter parliament since World War II. They are calling for a major overhaul of immigration law, increased policing and defense spending, and financial deregulation. Since its inception in 2013, members of the AfD have been criticized for Islamophobia, antisemitism, and xenophobia. Leader and chancellor candidate Alice Weidel has also been criticized for being friendly towards Russia and mostly living in Switzerland, not Germany.
AfD's Weidel decries 'voter fraud'
AfD leader Alice Weidel echoed other right-wing leaders in recent years by using the idea of "voter fraud" in an interview with German tabloid Bild.
She said that the CDU's plan to ally with the Greens once the election was over, even though the AfD is set to come in second, was ignoring voters' wishes.
"It is the will of the people to have a black-blue coalition," she said, referring to the colors associated with the CDU and her own party, respectively.
She added that voters should know that "a vote for Friedrich Merz is also a vote for the Greens."