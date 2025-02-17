German election: Top candidates spar in four-way showdown

02/18/2025 February 18, 2025 Green party candidate Habeck hammered on cost of environmental infrastructure and tech

Robert Habeck, the candidate for the Green Party, was immediately confronted with a question on the high cost of updating energy infrastructure, especially when it comes to housing, solar panels, heat pumps - and rising construction costs in general.

Habeck pointed to the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices as well as the need to weed out Germany's bureaucracy, claiming his party had advanced initiatives to that end.

Habeck added that one of the biggest mistakes the three-way SPD/Green/FDP coalition had made at the beginning of their time in power was not investing more in long-tern structural funding.

He returned to the question later citing the concept of an investment premium, including massive short-term tax breaks, as a way to kick-start the economy and thus alleviate strain in the housing and healthcare markets for instance.

When asked which topic he thought had not received too little attention during this election campaign Habeck immediately replied that it had been the environment. He then called out Friedrich Merz for claiming to be "technologically open" on the energy front, accusing him of using the term as a backdoor attack on existing environmental policies. He then sounded the alarm, saying Merz's projected shift could eventually lead to the collapse of the European climate movement, noting that if Germany dropped support for the fight to cut carbon emissions, other European countries would follow suit.

He then fielded a number of questions centered on the high cost of healthcare and education, arguing that churches involved in social work should receive state support and that millionaires should be forced to contribute to the country's healthcare system — in which lower-income citizens pay proportionately higher prices for coverage.

Habeck also said that government investments in funding things like healthcare and student loans, should keep pace with inflation and cost of living.

He then called for closing loopholes in laws regulating housing markets rather than removing current rent caps as Merz has suggested, noting that this would only drive housing prices higher still.

Finally, when asked how we can free ourselves from tech oligarchs, Habeck called the idea that "the world's most powerful man, the US president; and world's richest man, Elon Musk, have joined forces to do away with limits to power" — "a massive attack on our values." He also called out US Vice President JD Vance for hiding behind claims of "freedom of speech" when recently calling for less regulation on US social media platforms in the EU, saying algorithms must be made public and Vance should be transparent about what freedoms he is talking about.

Lastly, Habeck made the case for the creation of a German or EU social media and communications platform, saying it would not only produce wealth while adding, "we cannot put our communications, our opinion and our democracy under the influence of Chinese algorithms or the radical right-wing fantasies of Elon Musk."

