German election: Top candidates face public town hall

German election: Top candidates face public town hallPublished February 17, 2025last updated February 17, 2025
What you need to know
The final week before Germany's federal election will kick off with the four main candidates for chancellor answering policy questions on public broadcaster ARD.
The snap federal election was called for February 23 after the current coalition government collapsed in November last year.
Right-wing opposition parties have remained steadily in the lead — Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU at around 30%, followed by Alice Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at around 20%.
Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck's Green Party, are coming in fourth with just over 13%.
Here are the latest developments in the election campaign on Monday, February 17:
AfD's Weidel decries 'voter fraud'
AfD leader Alice Weidel echoed other right-wing leaders in recent years by using the idea of "voter fraud" in an interview with German tabloid Bild.
She said that the CDU's plan to ally with the Greens once the election was over, even though the AfD is set to come in second, was ignoring voters' wishes.
"It is the will of the people to have a black-blue coalition," she said, referring to the colors associated with the CDU and her own party, respectively.
She added that voters should know that "a vote for Friedrich Merz is also a vote for the Greens."
Top candidates to face public questions
A day after their televised debate, the four candidates for chancellor are set to participate in a town hall-style question round on Monday evening.
They will take questions from voters live on public broadcaster ARD.
There has been some public criticism that the candidates from smaller parties, such as the FDP, BSW, and the Left, were not asked to participate.
All three are fighting for survival, hovering in the polls around the 5% hurdle necessary to enter the Bundestag.
What happened over the weekend?
The top four candidates for chancellor appeared on live television together for the first time to participate in a debate.
The CDU's Friedrich Merz, the AfD's Alice Weidel, Green party candidate Robert Habeck and incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD sparred on issues including the economy, the war in Ukraine, and irregular migration.
Weidel struck a very different tone from her rivals when it came to US President Donald Trump and the invasion of Ukraine, calling the president the "right man" to bring about peace and insisting that Germany should be "neutral" in the conflict.
The candidates also sparred over Germany's debt brake — a key factor in Scholz's coalition collapsing last November — and how the country should source its energy needs.