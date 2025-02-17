German election: Top candidates face public town hall

02/17/2025 February 17, 2025 Who are Germany's main parties? The big four

There are seven main parties fighting for seats in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU are a center-right coalition that was in power for 16 years under former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Under new leader Friedrich Merz, the party has become slightly more conservative. Their main policy proposals include lowering taxes and deregulating sectors of the economy, strengthening immigration laws and stepping up deportations, and increased spending on defense. The conservatives recently lost a major debate in the Bundestag over immigration proposals constitutional experts said violated German law.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are a center-left party represented by incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Their platform relies on progressive reforms such as lowering taxes on food and income tax for everyone but the mega-rich, increasing minimum wage, and protecting pensions. The party, has suffered in the polls due to anger over Germany's stagnating economy under Scholz and a spate of attacks carried out by failed asylum seekers who evaded deportation orders.

Germany's Greens want to lower taxes on energy to reduce costs for consumers, relax the country's debt brake in order to increase spending on modernization, take a stronger stance against China and Russia, and make Germany's energy grid more sustainable. The party has been part of Scholz's coalition, and thus has also shouldered the blame for the country's economic woes. Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is the party's candidate for chancellor, has also been criticized for agreeing to energy deals with oil giants in the Middle East as a member of the Green party.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the first far-right party to enter parliament since World War II. They are calling for a major overhaul of immigration law, increased policing and defense spending, and financial deregulation. Since its inception in 2013, members of the AfD have been criticized for Islamophobia, antisemitism, and xenophobia. Leader and chancellor candidate Alice Weidel has also been criticized for being friendly towards Russia and mostly living in Switzerland, not Germany.