German election: The postal vote and fraud claims

To vote in the comfort and safety of their own home appeals to many German voters — especially when COVID infection numbers are rising. Election organizers expect as many as 50% mail-in ballots this time around, a significant increase to 28.6% at the last election in 2017.

Mail-in voting was introduced in Germany in 1957, and until 2008 those wishing to post their ballots had to apply for permission and provide a reason why they couldn't show up at their local polling station.

Supporters argue that postal voting is more inclusive and benefits groups like disabled people, who may find it physically difficult to vote in polling stations that may not be completely accessible.

Postal vote has increased sevenfold since the first general election post-WWII

All eligible voters automatically receive election notifications by post several weeks before the election, telling them where to go to cast their ballot on election day. They need to take the notification along to the polling station, but they can also use it to ask for an absentee ballot to be sent to their home address.

These can then be sent by post or handed in in person. All mail-in ballots are registered, making it impossible for any voter to vote by post and in-person as well. Unlike the US, German absentee ballots must actually arrive at the polling center before election day to be counted. Postal voting is especially popular in Germany's urban areas and in the West of the country.

Former US President Donald Trump took to Twitter in 2020 to link mail-in voting to fraud

US-German comparisons

In both Germany and the US, the number of people choosing to vote by post had already been growing even before the current pandemic, with roughly a quarter of voters in both countries mailing in their votes. At the last parliamentary election in 2017, Bavaria was the German region with the highest mail-in rate, with 37.3% of voters. But in 2020, the US reached a new high for mail-in voting with 46%. Because of the pandemic, Germany is also expected to set new records this year.

Voting systems in both countries have been subject to similar criticisms, but are structured differently. "The biggest difference is having a stable voter register based on the register of residents," the Federal Returning Officer Dr. Georg Thiel told DW. Where Americans must actively register to be able to vote, Germany's system of recording citizens' place of residence ensures that they are automatically registered. This difference means that voter lists are regularly updated, including when people die or move, making it more difficult to falsely add people to them.

Checking the names of ballots against the registry and ensuring only one vote is cast per entry is the main part of Germany's effort to prevent election fraud. Measures used in the US, where there is no resident register, like signature verification or ballot paper evaluation, are not used.

How to secure absentee ballots

In Germany, mail-in votes are checked against the voter registry as they arrive and kept in a locked ballot box in a secure location until election day to prevent tampering. The ballot box for in-person votes is also locked and watched by at least three people from the electoral board to make sure no unauthorized ballots are added. When voting ends at 6 p.m., the ballot boxes are then opened in the presence of all members of the electoral committee and observers and counted.

Those results are then sent to the electoral district and up the latter to the Federal Returning Officer. They check the results against historical results and if there appears to be any sort of anomaly, they will trigger a review of the ballots. The federal electoral commission, which includes the federal returning officer, representatives of the political parties in German parliament and the judges of the Federal Administrative Court certify the election results.

Fraud allegations debunked

In recent months members of the German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have echoed former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of fraud during the 2020 US presidential election.

AfD Bundestag member Stephan Brandner accused the mainstream parties of planning to rig the election, calling absentee voting "undemocratic and unconstitutional."

"Postal votes can be manipulated in many ways," he claimed in January.

Political analyst Klaus Stüwe, professor at the Catholic University in Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, rejects such claims as unfounded. He suspects the AfD has a reason to make such false claims:

The Berlin Social Science Center (WZB) conducted research on absentee voters in Germany and found that the 2017 general election revealed it was primarily the "well-educated and relatively affluent" voters in the West of the country who opt for the postal vote.

Among postal voters, West Germans, economically better-off, self-employed people as well as pensioners and students are overrepresented. These characteristics are also related to party choice, they find.

They found that the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), The Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens get a higher percentage of support in postal voting, while the AfD performs relatively poorly.

"That leads me to suspect that the AfD attack on postal voting is a tactical maneuver," says Stüwe.

The main type of manipulation for mail-in ballots in Germany is believed to take place in homes where someone may try and influence how another person votes or fill out their ballot for them.

There has never been any evidence of a systematic attempt from parties to create a better election result for themselves," says political science professor Joachim Behnke of Zeppelin University, in southern Germany.

And politics professor Stüwe points out that "ensuring a correct and safe procedure in counting the absentee ballots has been well established for decades. So those votes are just as safe as the ones cast in person on election day," he says, before adding: "Don't forget that vote rigging is a criminal offense."

