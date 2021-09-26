German election: The long road to forming a post-Merkel government

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germans have elected a new parliament. But forming a federal government and selecting a new chancellor will take a while.
After the last Bundestag election, four years ago, it took six months for the new German government to take shape.
This time, with the two major parties — the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) — neck-and-neck, they will both hold negotiations with the Green Party and the Free Democrats (FDP) to form a three-way coalition.
That means that parties with different platforms and priorities will have to negotiate with each other until a joint government program is in place — and that takes time. Until then, the previous federal government remains in office in a caretaker role.
Though coalition negotiations can last for a long time, the freshly elected Bundestag gets to work relatively quickly. The first meetings of the new parliamentary party groups are planned for the week after the election. And, in accordance with the German Constitution, the newly elected Bundestag must convene no later than 30 days after the election — thus by October 26 this year.
If the new Bundestag cannot immediately elect a chancellor during its first session because the coalition negotiations have not yet been finalized, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Cabinet to continue serving in their offices until the new government is chosen and sworn in.
The new Bundestag will have even more deputies than the current parliament's record 709. It will be the largest Bundestag ever and the second-largest parliament in the world (second only to China's National People's Congress). The reason is the complicated German electoral law and the mandates for the "overhang" seats (Überhangmandate) and compensation "leveling" seats (Ausgleichsmandate), which ensure that the composition of the Bundestag will be proportionate to the votes for the parties.
The most senior parliamentarian will lead the constituent meeting of the newly elected Bundestag, in which the body's president and his or her deputies are elected.
This role will likely again fall to 79-year-old Wolfgang Schäuble (of Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats), who has been in the Bundestag for 49 years. According to an old parliamentary tradition, the strongest parliamentary group has the right to nominate the candidate for the office of parliamentary president.
The most important role of the new parliament is the election of the chancellor. He or she shall be elected, without debate and by secret ballot, on the recommendation of the German president. To be elected, the chancellor candidate needs an absolute majority of the deputies, known as the "chancellor majority." So far, all chancellors, including Merkel, have been elected in the first round.
If this does not happen, the constitution provides for further elections within 14 days and places another hurdle ahead of possible new elections: The person who receives the most votes in the last secret ballot round is elected chancellor. If the votes are less than the majority of the members of the Bundestag, then the German president decides whether to appoint the candidate or to dissolve the Bundestag.
Such an occurrence is extremely unlikely.
In Germany, any eligible voter can contest elections. They must send a written formal objection to the election review commission with the Bundestag in Berlin within two months of election day.
This commission processes all submissions. A decision is made on each individual challenge, and each objector receives feedback from the Bundestag. The entire procedure can take up to one year.
To invalidate the results of a Bundestag election, an objection must meet two requirements. Firstly, there must be an electoral error that violates the Federal Election Act, the Federal Election Code or the Constitution. Secondly, the reported electoral error would have to have an impact on the distribution of seats in the Bundestag.
Objectors can also contest the findings of the election review commission and go all the way to the Federal Constitutional Court.
A German national vote has never been declared invalid.
While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond.