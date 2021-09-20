German election: The long road to building a post-Merkel government

After the last Bundestag election four years ago, it took six months for the new German government to take shape. Parties with differing platforms and priorities will have to negotiate with each other until a joint government program is in place — and that takes time. Until then, the previous federal government remains in office in a caretaker role.

Coalition talks are expected to be lengthy this time around as well. No two-party alliance is expected to win a majority, and there will likely be several three-party coalition options to explore.

First, the parties have to agree internally to their negotiating teams and lines of negotiation. Then, in the face of the huge media interest, they begin their talks behind closed doors. This may be the rooms of the parliamentary society, which are connected with the Reichstag building by an underground passageway.

This is the make-up of the Bundestag elected in 2017

New, larger Bundestag convenes

While coalition negotiations can last for a long time, the freshly-elected Bundestag gets to work relatively quickly. The first meetings of the new parliamentary party groups are planned for the week after the election. And in accordance with the German Constitution, the newly-elected Bundestag must convene no later than 30 days after the election — thus by October 26 this year.

If the new Bundestag cannot immediately elect a chancellor during its first session because the coalition negotiations have not yet been finalized, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Cabinet to continue serving their offices until the new government is chosen and sworn in.

The new Bundestag will surpass the current record number of 709 deputies. It will be the largest German parliament ever and the second-largest parliament in the world (second only to China's National People's Congress). The reason is the complicated German electoral law, and the mandates for the "overhang" seats (Überhangmandate) and compensation "leveling" seats (Ausgleichsmandate) that assure the composition of the Bundestag will be proportionate to the actual votes for the parties.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the communist Left Party. The pro-free market Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media refer to the color combinations and national flags using them as shorthand for political combinations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A combination of center-right Christian Democrats and center-left Social Democrats has been in power for eight years. What was termed a "grand coalition" of two big tent parties will probably no longer have a majority. Taking in the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. But with the SPD and CDU running neck-and-neck it's not clear which party will be strongest — and name the chancellor.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, so a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the pro-free market FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshhold in parliament. It would be the preferred option for business leaders and high income earners. But if the SPD remains ahead of the conservatives, the order would be flipped, putting the SPD in the lead so we'd see red, black, yellow. A very different ballgame.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise when they perform badly in the polls. Such a combination might just about clinch 50% — if the Left Party manages to clear the 5% hurdle to get into parliament. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, and the Greens. But this year the FDP is not ruling out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party is above all keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination. Author: Rina Goldenberg



Filling the top jobs

The most senior parliamentarian will lead the constituent meeting of the newly-elected Bundestag, in which the actual body's president and his or her deputies are elected.

This role will likely again fall to 79-year-old Wolfgang Schäuble (of Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats), who has been in the Bundestag for 49 years and is again competing for the direct mandate in his constituency of Offenburg. According to an old parliamentary tradition, the strongest parliamentary group has the right to nominate the candidate for the office of parliamentary president.

The most important role of the new parliament is the election of the chancellor. He or she shall be elected, without debate and by secret ballot, on the recommendation of the German president. To be elected, the chancellor candidate needs an absolute majority of the deputies, known as the "chancellor majority." So far, all chancellors, including Merkel, have been elected in the first round.

If this does not happen, the constitution provides for further elections within 14 days and places another hurdle ahead of possible new elections: the person who receives the most votes in the last secret ballot round is elected chancellor. If the votes are less than the majority of the members of the Bundestag, then the German president decides whether to appoint the candidate or to dissolve the Bundestag.

Such an occurrence is extremely unlikely.

Contesting the election

In Germany, any eligible voter can contest elections. They must send a written formal objection to the election review commission with the Bundestag in Berlin within two months of election day.

This commission processes all submissions. A decision is made on each individual challenge, and each objector receives feedback from the Bundestag. The entire procedure can take up to one year.

To invalidate the results of a Bundestag election, an objection must meet two requirements. Firstly, there must be an electoral error that violates the Federal Election Act, the Federal Election Code, or the Constitution. Secondly, the reported electoral error would have to have an impact on the distribution of seats in the Bundestag.

Objectors can also contest the findings of the election review commission and go all the way to the Federal Constitutional Court.

A German national vote has never been declared invalid.

