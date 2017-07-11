German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first three-way talks to explore possible coalition

Germany could be moving closer towards a new government, with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), environmentalist Green Party, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) holding their first three-way talks to explore a possible coalition on Thursday.

Until now, the parties have held two-way talks to feel out the likelihood of an alliance, with the SPD's Olaf Scholz hoping to become Germany's next chancellor.

What is happening during today's talks?

Party leaders and high-level members of all three parties are gathering together in Berlin to figure out if they would like to enter coalition negotiations together.

The exploratory talks are expected to last around a week, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

The SPD and its chancellor candidate, current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, received the most votes in Germany's federal election on September 26 — narrowly edging out the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which has held the chancellery for the past 16 years under Angela Merkel.

The CDU's chancellor candidate, Armin Laschet, also proposed forming a government with the FDP and the Greens — despite a historically low result for the conservatives.

However, the two smaller parties have now taken a clear step towards the rival SPD.

What are the sticking points?

The largest political overlap is between the SPD and the Greens — particularly on social policy and the environment.

The center-left SPD, however, could face a bumpier road when it comes to agreeing on a path forward with the FDP, particularly on economic policy.

What have the parties said?

Heading into the talks on Thursday, the SPD appeared secure and optimistic.

"I am going into the talks with great confidence," SPD co-leader Walter Borjans told reporters on Thursday morning.

His optimism was echoed by the party's general secretary, Lars Klingbeil.

"I'm not even thinking about [the talks] not working out," Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF.

Statements from the Greens focused more on the need for negotiations to be wrapped up quickly — and an openness from potential coalition partners.

"There needs to be mutual trust, that allows the partners to try things out," Greens co-head Robert Habeck told ZDF, adding that all involved would need to "shut up for a moment" and listen to the others.

The FDP, however, was more cautious — emphasizing that the door was still open for a coalition with the conservatives if the three-way talks with the SPD don't work out.

"For the FDP, it's clear that the content overlaps with the [CDU/CSU] union are the largest," party leader Christian Lindner told public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday evening. While the focus right now is on forming an alliance with the center-left SPD, a coalition under the conservatives "is still a viable option for us."

rs/wmr (dpa, Reuters)

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.