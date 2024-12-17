  1. Skip to content
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsGermany

German election: Scholz plans Trump visit before vote

Published December 17, 2024last updated December 17, 2024

Olaf Scholz has said he hopes to meet the incoming US president before Germans vote in February. Campaigning has officially kicked off a day after the German government lost a confidence vote. DW has the latest.

Olaf Scholz gets out of a black car
Scholz's three-party alliance with the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal FDP collapsed in early NovemberImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are all unveiling their election platforms on Tuesday.

The announcements come a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, or parliament, paving the way for it to be dissolved. 

Here are the latest developments about the start of the German election campaign on Tuesday, December 17:

Skip next section What are the main campaign issues for each party?
December 17, 2024

What are the main campaign issues for each party?

Germany's political parties have begun presenting their draft election manifestos. And with Europe's largest economy struggling, they focus on income, the economy and jobs.

DW looks at the campaign platforms of the major parties

Skip next section Scholz hopes to visit Trump before vote
December 17, 2024

Scholz hopes to visit Trump before vote

One day after losing a vote of confidence in parliament, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he hopes to visit US President-elect Donald Trump after he is formally sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Germany's dpa news agency has reported that Scholz "expressed his wish to visit him very soon after taking office" when the chancellor called Trump in early November to congratulate him on defeating Joe Biden to return to the White House.

Though Germany will likely vote on February 23 after the collapse of its government, sources in Berlin told dpa it "cannot be ruled out" that Scholz could meet Trump in DC. 

Though Trump took the unusual step of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to his swearing-in there has been no word yet as to which other leaders had been asked to attend.

Neither Berlin nor Washington have given any indication that Scholz's name was on the list of invitees. 

Skip next section Green Party announces ambitious platform
December 17, 2024

Green Party announces ambitious platform

The Greens have presented their 70-page policy draft to party members, including a raft of social programs aimed at helping families and addressing climate change.

These include increased rent controls, keeping the 49-euro public transport ticket for all of Germany, a minimum wage of 15 euros, and benefits for people dealing with skyrocketing energy prices.

The program is "full of measures that will make this country fairer and life more affordable," party leader Felix Banaszak stressed at the presentation.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Green chancellor candidate Robert Habeck also attended the event. 

Habeck said that addressing climate change was the party's "top priority." In order to finance their ambitious climate plans, the party wants to introduce a billionaires' tax, reform the debt brake, and close tax loopholes for companies.

Skip next section FDP policy proposals: Lower taxes, debt brake
December 17, 2024

FDP policy proposals: Lower taxes, debt brake

FDP leader Lindner and party secretary Marco Buschmann kept their policy proposals to their party's bread and butter: the economy.

The business-friendly FDP said they want to lower taxes on individual earners who make less than 96,600€ ($101, 400) a year, as well as lower taxes on companies and on inheritance.

Changing Germany's debt brake, which limits the amount of money the government can borrow, is "absolutely forbidden," the pair confirmed.

Arguments about the debt brake were central to Lindner's falling out with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as some economists argue that Germany's infrastructure and industry will continue to stagnate if it does not borrow money to modernize.

The FDP also wants to "completely reform" social welfare for the country's lowest earners, they said.

Another facet of the program is to limit the ability of "essential workers" to strike, such as those in the health, energy, and education sectors.

Germany's debt brake: All you need to know

Skip next section FDP's Lindner warns that voters will move to the political fringes if traditional parties don't pass reforms
December 17, 2024

FDP's Lindner warns that voters will move to the political fringes if traditional parties don't pass reforms

Former Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose dismissal precipitated the collapse of Germany's coalition in November, was the main speaker at his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP)'s conference on Thursday.

The election on "February 23 of next year marks a directional decision for our country," he said. He warned that without implementing the economic reforms his party is suggesting, "more and more people will look for an alternative to the democratic center."

His use of the word alternative alluded to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is currently in second place in most voter surveys.

Christian Lindner in Berlin
Lindner said that the FDP 'will enter the next Bundestag will strong results'Image: Nadja Wohlleben/REUTERS

Although the FDP is currently only polling at 5%, barely clearing the hurdle to enter the Bundestag, Lindner delivered his remarks with the seriousness of one who expects his party to become kingmakers in future coalition talks.

As it has in the past, Lindner said he was sure the FDP "would play a key role in building the future government."

Lindner's open disagreements with the SPD and Green parties about policy, despite being the most junior member of the coalition, were at the heart of why Chancellor Scholz demanded his resignation.

Skip next section CSU leader Söder: Scholz 'the most embarrassing chancellor ever'
December 17, 2024

CSU leader Söder: Scholz 'the most embarrassing chancellor ever'

During an event to announce the party’s election program, CDU and CSU leaders took to criticizing the current government and its head, Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

CSU head Markus Söder went as far as calling Scholz "the most embarrassing chancellor Germany has ever had." 

This comes after Scholz said on television that CDU leader Friedrich Merz "likes to talk nonsense."

Söder also criticized Germany’s Green party for being "incompetent," also saying Germany’s conservatives are currently unlikely to cooperate with the Greens due to their policies.

The conservative coalition of the CDU and CSU said that "business as usual is not an option."

Skip next section CDU calls for lower taxes, tougher action on illegal immigration
December 17, 2024

CDU calls for lower taxes, tougher action on illegal immigration

CDU leader Friedrich Merz in Berlin
CDU leader Friedrich Merz said his coalition must become guarantors of freedomImage: Frederic Kern/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Germany's conservative coalition, made of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) unanimously voted in favor of the party’s program for the 2025 elections. 

The program includes a promise to lower taxes and de-facto stop illegal migration.

The party will also continue its support for Ukraine and will re-introduce compulsory military service, previously canceled in 2011, according to a report by German news agency DPA.

The party’s leader and Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said he believes the conservative Union "must become the guarantors of peace and freedom."

Skip next section Russian meddling in Germany's election feared
December 17, 2024

Russian meddling in Germany's election feared

As Germany heads for elections, authorities in Berlin fear that the February 23 vote will also be a target for pro-Russian propaganda. 

Media investigations have pointed to Kremlin-linked efforts to support the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and boost the Russia-friendly views of the left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

Germany’s Interior Ministry has set up a taskforce to take "the necessary protection measures" against any disinformation, sabotage, espionage and cyber attacks. 

"Whether we like it or not, we are in a direct confrontation with Moscow," Germany’s foreign intelligence chief Bruno Kahl has warned.

Skip next section Televised debates to take place in February
December 17, 2024

Televised debates to take place in February

Germany is officially going to elections, and debate preparations are now underway.

This comes after the current government, under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote on Monday, resulting in him asking President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to call early elections.

Scholz is expected to face his main opponent, conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz, in at least two televised debates prior to the elections, which are expected to take place on February 23. 

Public broadcasters ARD and ZDF are planning one debate on February 9, while private broadcaster RTL will hold another debate on February 16.

Germany's downfall: Can a new government turn things around?

ftm/zc (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

