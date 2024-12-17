German election: Scholz plans Trump visit before vote

12/17/2024 December 17, 2024 Scholz hopes to visit Trump before vote

One day after losing a vote of confidence in parliament, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he hopes to visit US President-elect Donald Trump after he is formally sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Germany's dpa news agency has reported that Scholz "expressed his wish to visit him very soon after taking office" when the chancellor called Trump in early November to congratulate him on defeating Joe Biden to return to the White House.

Though Germany will likely vote on February 23 after the collapse of its government, sources in Berlin told dpa it "cannot be ruled out" that Scholz could meet Trump in DC.

Though Trump took the unusual step of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to his swearing-in there has been no word yet as to which other leaders had been asked to attend.

Neither Berlin nor Washington have given any indication that Scholz's name was on the list of invitees.